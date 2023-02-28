03_08_23_SCH_naielfood.jpg

Contestant Naiel, baking process, as seen on Kids Baking Championship, Season 11.

Los Altos resident and Bullis Charter School student Naiel Chaudry, 13, a baker and regular contributor to the Town Crier’s Food & Wine section, won the top prize on the 11th season of “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network Monday (Feb. 27).

In addition to gaining invaluable recognition for his brand, LaJawab Treats, Naiel took home a cash prize of $25,000 and will be featured in the Food Network magazine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.