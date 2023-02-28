Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos resident and Bullis Charter School student Naiel Chaudry, 13, a baker and regular contributor to the Town Crier’s Food & Wine section, won the top prize on the 11th season of “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network Monday (Feb. 27).
In addition to gaining invaluable recognition for his brand, LaJawab Treats, Naiel took home a cash prize of $25,000 and will be featured in the Food Network magazine.
This season of the show contained a competitive element wherein the kids were tested both on their entrepreneurialism and their baking skills, a model that proved right up Naiel’s alley. Naiel and his sister, Punhal, are known locally for their fusion desserts that draw inspiration from South Asian flavors.
Naiel faced stiff competition on Monday night’s season finale, baking against fellow contestants Naho Yanagi of Morgan Hill and Sohan Jhaveri of Denver. Naiel ultimately won over judges with his nautical-themed birthday cake in the final round.
