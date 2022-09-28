330 distel

The developer of the 330 Distel Circle project presented new design changes right up to the night of the Sept. 20 Los Altos City Council meeting, in part to appease neighbors with privacy concerns.

 EAH HOUSING Rendering presented at last week’s los altos city council meeting

The city of Los Altos has reached a milestone with the approval of a 90-unit all-affordable housing project near El Camino Real.

The proposed five-story apartment complex at 330 Distel Circle will be the first such project in the city’s history. The community has long been dominated by expensive single-family homes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.