Fligor, Dailey, Meadows

Neysa Fligor, Pete Dailey and Sally Meadows will all serve on Los Altos City Council next year. Meadows is set to serve as Los Altos mayor in 2023. 

Los Altos City Council members are scheduled to appoint a new mayor at next Tuesday’s reorganization meeting, as well as welcome a new council member.

Vice Mayor Sally Meadows is next in line to serve as Los Altos mayor for 2023. Los Altos council members take turns acting as mayor for one-year terms. Jonathan Weinberg is set to be appointed vice mayor for the upcoming year.

