Los Altos City Council members are scheduled to appoint a new mayor at next Tuesday’s reorganization meeting, as well as welcome a new council member.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows is next in line to serve as Los Altos mayor for 2023. Los Altos council members take turns acting as mayor for one-year terms. Jonathan Weinberg is set to be appointed vice mayor for the upcoming year.
Newcomer Pete Dailey, who waged a successful run for council in the Nov. 8 election, will take his seat at Tuesday’s meeting. Dailey finished ahead of incumbent Mayor Anita Enander, who will be ending her mayoral stint as well as her term on the council next week.
Enander and Councilmember Neysa Fligor won seats on the council in 2018. Fligor was re-elected last month as the top-vote getter.
Meadows and Weinberg were elected to the council in 2020, and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng re-elected, with Meadows receiving the most votes.
Tuesday’s reorganization meeting is set for a 7 p.m. start at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
A reception for council members, along with a celebration of the city’s 70th anniversary of incorporation, will follow. The meeting is also being shown virtually.
