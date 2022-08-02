Snake in the Grass - Season 1

Contestants Malcolm Freberg, Yul Kwon, Earl Cole, Jeff Zausch and Bobby Bones will appear in an episode of "Snake in the Grass" on the USA Network. 

 Photos by Chase Bjornson/USA Network

When Los Altos resident Yul Kwon steps onto a beach, it’s usually not to relax. And even if it is, the former “Survivor” champion has a hard time doing so.

“When I see a beautiful, sandy beach, it doesn’t evoke feelings of calm and joy,” Kwon joked. “I usually get filled with anxiety now, because I’ve now been on beaches where it’s, like: You’re facing this beach; it probably means trouble.”

Yul Kwon of Los Altos is a former “Survivor” champion who is back on national television in a new reality series called “Snake in the Grass.” The series premiered Monday on the USA Network. In the new series, competitors spend three days in the Costa Rican jungle.

 

 

