Former Los Altos Planning Commissioner Alexander Samek pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to driving under the influence in his Tesla, after falling asleep at the wheel as his car traveled down a Peninsula freeway on autopilot in 2018.
Samek was sentenced to three years of probation and two days in jail, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,875 and complete a first-offender course, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office reported via email Aug. 23.
A CHP officer spotted Samek’s Tesla heading southbound on U.S. 101 in Redwood City, turn signal blinking, shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 30, 2018. An officer reported that when he pulled alongside the Tesla, Samek had his head down and appeared unconscious.
Officers pulled their vehicle ahead of Samek’s and slowed down gradually, activating the Tesla’s “driver assist” mode, until both vehicles stopped.
Samek awoke “with a confused look” and failed a field sobriety test at the scene, according to CHP officers. A blood test recorded his blood alcohol level at 0.12% at the time of arrest.
The news of his DUI made national headlines and eventually led to his resignation from the Planning Commission.
