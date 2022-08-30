Former Los Altos Planning Commissioner Alexander Samek pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to driving under the influence in his Tesla, after falling asleep at the wheel as his car traveled down a Peninsula freeway on autopilot in 2018.

Alexander Samek

Samek

Samek was sentenced to three years of probation and two days in jail, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,875 and complete a first-offender course, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office reported via email Aug. 23.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.