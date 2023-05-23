Close-up image of a BB gun

Los Altos resident Paul William said he’s on the lookout for a group of teens who allegedly pulled alongside him in their vehicle and shot at him with a BB gun as he rode his bike down Los Altos Avenue. 

The incident happened the afternoon of May 13, according to Los Altos Police.

