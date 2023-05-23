Los Altos resident Paul William said he’s on the lookout for a group of teens who allegedly pulled alongside him in their vehicle and shot at him with a BB gun as he rode his bike down Los Altos Avenue.
The incident happened the afternoon of May 13, according to Los Altos Police.
William said a silver BMW pulled up to his left as he cycled toward the north hills. The windows were rolled down and the driver, who he said appeared to be a teenager, smiled at him as they passed. Then he heard a series of short clicks.
“I was like, what was that? ‘Click, click, click, click,’ and then the thing hitting me then bouncing off (of his shoulder) sort of registered that, ‘Oh my God, they’re shooting at me,’” William said.
The pellets didn’t break his skin, but stung. William subsequently followed the car, which turned left onto Pine Lane, until the vehicle hit a dead-end. He said the occupants of the BMW seemed “really freaked out” because they likely didn’t expect him to give chase.
“Then they took off, going full speed,” William said of the driver and his passengers. “Then there’s a big dip in the road, at the road where Pine hits Los Altos Avenue, and I’ve seen cars sort of bottom out just driving normally through the intersection, and they took off. They were going through the intersection at high speed, and I can hear their car crunch and bottom out, and they sort of fishtailed a little bit and then went up Los Altos Avenue. I’m like, ‘Boy, they are freaked out.’”
William added that the bottoming out took off the bottom of the fenders. He described the BMW as a newer model, not more than a few years old.
He called the police around 7 p.m., Sgt. Brian Jeffrey. William said police told him that because he couldn’t provide a license plate number or photo, he should call back when he had more information.
Jeffrey said that in William’s initial call to the dispatch center, he allegedly said he last saw the car going down Yerba Santa Avenue.
Since the incident, William has been searching for the silver BMW, but has yet to find the car.
“I don’t want them to think that they totally got away just because they weren’t arrested the next day,” he said.
Bruce Barton contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments