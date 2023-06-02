Police arrested Los Altos resident Ethan Maxwell Greer, 23, Thursday (June 1) on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material after officers allegedly found incriminating items at the suspect’s residence.
The Los Altos Police Department, with assistance from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, filed a search warrant for the suspect’s residence on the 500 block of Cecelia Court, where the child sexual abuse material was uncovered. Greer was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
