Perspectives on the Los Altos Police Department’s military equipment use policy fall into two camps.
Opponents worry about a lack of transparency and question whether there is a need for flash bangs and chemical munitions launchers in a town where protesters are usually “students and grannies,” as one speaker put it.
Proponents counter that there may come a day when such equipment is needed and that public safety is paramount among city services.
Los Altos City Council members sided with police officials at their March 28 meeting when they unanimously approved a review and renewal of the city’s military equipment use ordinance after hearing an annual report. The action is required under state Assembly Bill 481, requiring the police department to report annually on the inventory, procurement, use and misuse of military equipment. The council initially OK’d the city’s military equipment policy last September.
After a presentation from Police Chief Angela Averiett – including her assertion that police were seeking less, not more inventory – the council approved the equipment requests. Among new items in the inventory: pepper spray grenades; flash bangs, which produce flashes of light and loud noise; and conversion of a shotgun to a chemical munitions launcher. Among equipment replacement requests: five SWAT and two sniper rifles; 13 40mm launchers; and munitions rounds.
Citing the recent mass shooting in Nashville, Averiett noted: “If we were to have an occurrence like that in our city, we don’t have the tools that we need to react to that threat, such as a drone or an armored vehicle, which can be used for hostage rescue or to evacuate people. We would call on our partnering agencies to use their equipment.”
Equally important, Averiett indicated, was training for officers on such special equipment.
Reviewing the annual report, Capt. Katie Krauss said there were no uses of military equipment by Los Altos police in 2022 other than for training purposes. She also noted no complaints or violations over the equipment in 2022.
Some speakers cited a lack of need for such military items, and protested a lack of city transparency and opportunity to comment on the policy.
“It’s really important to understand that this material is needed,” Los Altos resident Jeanine Valadez said. “I can understand wanting to trade in or replace equipment that’s end-of-life. The problem is we’ve expanded our armory in terms of chemical agents.”
Valadez said she checked with police in neighboring Mountain View regarding its frequency of use.
“They haven’t used chemical agents in over two decades,” she said.
Resident Tanya Maluf pointed to a “community engagement meeting” that was held, as required by AB 481, but she said some questions asked were not answered.
But council members agreed the police department had been transparent.
“Fund the police, but hold them accountable,” said Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg. “I believe this policy holds the police accountable.”
Weinberg said the process reflected police transparency, and the technical definition of military equipment did not imply “Sherman tanks” were coming to Los Altos.
The council approved the policy renewal with a change by Councilmember Neysa Fligor that the equipment be used only with authorization by the police chief or other high-ranking personnel.
IN OTHER ACTION: It was a formality, but necessary nonetheless. The council last week approved the introduction of an ordinance in conjunction with state Assembly Bill 1276. The bill expands on the plastic straw ban of 2018 to prohibit distribution of such single-use food accessories as condiment packets or plastic utensils – unless requested by the customer.
Kim Mosley, president of the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, suggested the new law would have little detrimental impact on local eateries.
“Our Los Altos restaurants are already in compliance with the single-use ordinance,” she said. “Nearly a year ago, a bill (AB 1276) was signed into law in California prohibiting restaurants from giving out single-use plastics without customer request. Our Los Altos restaurants are environmentally minded and have been following state law. This local ordinance brings Los Altos in line with the current state mandate.
“We are proud to say that our restaurants care about our environment, and they are often setting new standards prior to any laws being enacted.”
Council members asked how the ordinance would be enforced – fines for noncompliance are $25 a day up to $300 for a year.
City staff noted they would respond to any eyewitness reports, and see for themselves whether a violation is taking place before issuing fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments