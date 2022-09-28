Los Altos City Council members have agreed to delay the approval of a renewed licensing agreement for maintenance of a popular bike path bridging Los Altos and Palo Alto.
The Sept. 20 decision to postpone action comes after numerous residents – neighbors and users of the half-mile Hetchy Hetch Trail – protested the potential removal of mature trees along the trail as a result of the agreement.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the property and right-of-way, wants to clear trees and vegetation that could obstruct its water pipelines below the surface of the trail.
The renewed licensing agreement requires clearance of trees and vegetation up to 25 feet from the pipelines. The city performs trail maintenance in exchange for its use. SFPUC would remove any trees – including decades-old oaks – it determines would interfere with the pipelines.
The utility has the authority to do the work, regardless of what Los Altos officials and residents want. But SFPUC officials, thus far, have indicated willingness to work with the city to preserve some trees.
SFPUC collaborated with Palo Alto officials on a compromise plan a few years ago on that city’s side of the trail. Hetch Hetchy runs from Los Altos Avenue to Arastradero Road. But some residents are unhappy with what was removed on the Palo Alto side of the trail and don’t want Los Altos to meet the same fate.
“I was really upset with what happened on the Palo Alto side,” said one longtime user of the path. “I realize that they negotiated and preserved some of the trees, but even with that, the changes are so drastic and so distressing that I avoid that part of the path.”
Council members asked if SFPUC would mark the trail to show where the underground pipelines are. City Manager Gabriel Engeland said SFPUC officials will consider marking the trail prior to ratifying the agreement. No timeline was given on when the licensing agreement would come back before the council.
Los Altos Councilmember Neysa Fligor suggested council members walk the path with city staff. Manny Hernandez, the city’s parks and recreation director, said there are already “remnant markings” that mark the 55-inch and 90-inch pipelines underneath the trail.
“If any of the council members want to walk with us, I could give you at least a framework of where that’s going to be and where those distances are,” he said.
Some residents raised the issue of “abutters’ rights” – properties bordering the greenbelt. City Attorney Jolie Houston noted there were surface rights, but they do not prohibit what the city and SFPUC can do on the path.
Others raised privacy concerns over parcels from Mercedes Avenue to El Camino Real that might be reactivated for public use. Engeland indicated the city would maintain the land under the new agreement, but there were no plans to extend paths there.
Mayor Anita Enander noted there were missing exhibits with the agreement proposal that would have given the council a better idea of where the pipelines are located.
“Is there going to be a strict reading of the vegetation agreement … which seemed to indicate there can be no trees anywhere on that easement that are greater than 20 feet tall or 20 feet wide?” she asked. “And if that strict reading is not true, then we need to deal with the trust of the PUC not really applying it strictly in that way, and how do we establish that level of trust for our community? … We have to somehow deal with this trust issue.”
Fligor urged SFPUC representatives to meet with city staff to mark the path.
“A lot of the concerns we are hearing relate to unanswered questions or unknowns where residents aren’t sure what vegetation will be impacted,” she said. “Can we get the answers that our residents are asking?”
“I was apprehensive about the type of work that was going to happen,” Los Altos resident Greg Stewart said. “I’ve come around to the ability to grant the fact that you are going to do the best job you can at retaining the trees for the neighbors.”
