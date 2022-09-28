trees

Los Altos resident Robert Schopmeyer stands next to a mature tree along the Hetch Hetchy Trail that could be chopped down under a San Francisco Public Utilities Commission vegetation maintenance plan.

 Bruce Barton/Town Crier

Los Altos City Council members have agreed to delay the approval of a renewed licensing agreement for maintenance of a popular bike path bridging Los Altos and Palo Alto.

The Sept. 20 decision to postpone action comes after numerous residents – neighbors and users of the half-mile Hetchy Hetch Trail – protested the potential removal of mature trees along the trail as a result of the agreement.

