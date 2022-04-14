Retiring Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea and his administration are at the center of criticism by members of his department.
The Town Crier, along with other local media outlets, received an email Wednesday (April 13) with an attached letter sent to City Manager Gabriel Engeland and Los Altos City Council members in mid-November. The anonymous email sender claimed to be a member of the police department.
The Nov. 15 letter, which doesn’t specifically name Galea, outlines “gross deficiencies currently occurring in the department, the lack of leadership, and the staffing crisis we are experiencing.” It is signed by the Los Altos Police Association Board of Directors, including Brian Werner, president, Tracie Banuelos, Levi Lnenicka, Aimee Major, Josh Cottrell, Nicholas Mendieta and Jessica Vernon.
Among the allegations:
• “Critical” staffing shortages within the 911 dispatch center, and lack of qualified personnel, issues that have been going on “for decades,” while call volumes have “significantly” increased. “This poses not only a danger to officers, but to the public as well,” according to the association letter.
• A “lack of planning and preparation” leading to “untenable working conditions,” referencing a lack of trained personnel backing up dispatchers.
• Morale of officers, dispatchers and other personnel “at an all-time low.” One administrator is cited as working 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shifts to avoid commute traffic, but such a shift is “extremely unusual and does not avail the supervisor to the needs of the department.”
• All four department administrators cited for being on call 24 hours a day and using police vehicles, but being unresponsive in some cases.
In addition, the unnamed employee claimed Galea “has a long history of sweeping things under the rug,” and was faulted for allowing his administration to work from home over the past two years.
“This is the truth why chief Galea is retiring this year and why employees at the Los Altos Police Department are miserable,” the employee wrote.
Galea referred to Engeland for a response, and the city sent a statement to the Town Crier Wednesday evening.
“The (police officer’s association) letter did not affect chief Galea’s already confirmed retirement, as his decision was well known before receiving the letter,” city officials said in a statement. “The city will not respond to unfounded accusations from anonymous sources.”
“The Los Altos Police Officer’s Association is calling for a change in the way the Los Altos Police Department is run,” the Nov. 15 letter to the council reads. “As an organization, we are exhausted by the lack of leadership from the police administration. This letter barely scratches the surface of the issues facing the Los Altos department. We request a formal written response within two weeks from the city council, city manager, and/or HR manager and look forward to the opportunity to meet and discuss these issues, as well as the plethora of other issues we are facing as employees of the city of Los Altos.”
When the Town Crier asked why the decision to go public is happening now as opposed to months back, the anonymous sender responded: “The hope was that the poor decisions and behavior would cease after this was brought to the attention of the city leaders, but it has not.”
The city’s statement, forwarded by Sonia Lee, the city’s public information officer, acknowledged “the vital importance of our organization’s staffing and staff resources. In last night's council meeting, the council added a priority to focus on the city's workforce.”
Galea announced his retirement in January, after five years as chief and 13 years in the department. He plans to leave his post on or before July 1. Galea’s law enforcement career spans more than 45 years, including 31 years with the San Jose Police Department.