ALPR (copy)
An automatic license plate reader in Portola Valley. Los Altos Hills City Council employed 40 similar cameras at various points in the town last year.

The Los Altos Police Department wants to install 10 automated license plate readers in fixed locations throughout the city in hopes of curbing crime and solving cases faster.

The proposal to place the ALPR cameras will be presented to the city council for approval Feb. 28.

Brian

Here's a good (if long) article on some of the ALPR issues.

In fact there are a few studies of efficacy, including one across the Bay in Piedmont. However, none of them show substantial success.

https://www.independent.org/publications/article.asp?id=14254

