The Los Altos Police Department wants to install 10 automated license plate readers in fixed locations throughout the city in hopes of curbing crime and solving cases faster.
The proposal to place the ALPR cameras will be presented to the city council for approval Feb. 28.
Chief Angela Averiett presented a draft proposal of the ALPR pilot program at a virtual town hall the department hosted the night of Feb. 8 to provide an update on its Military Equipment Use Policy.
“The reality here is that we have limited resources to use to effectively address crime,” Averiett said. “In particular, the automated license plate reader or ALPR technology gives us the ability to objectively capture evidence to help us solve crime. And this objective evidence serves to further our efforts to gain and maintain the trust of the communities that we serve.”
Averiett clarified that these cameras would not be used to catch traffic violations or enforce immigration laws, but instead to identify stolen vehicles or vehicles that were present at the scene of a crime. Information captured by the cameras include the date, time and location; the license plate including the state; and vehicle characteristics such as make, model, type and color.
According to Averiett and Flock Safety, the prospective vendor of the ALPR tech, no personally identifiable information would be stored. However, some opponents of ALPR technology argue that the license plate number itself could be classified as personal information because most registered vehicles in the U.S. are driven by the same person or a handful of family members.
A considerable amount of the presentation was spent getting ahead of concerns about the security of the data captured by such cameras. Averiett assured the public that this information would be accessible on a need-to-know basis by staff, and that no information could be drawn from the system unless accompanied by a particular investigative case number, and that there would be criminal penalties for unauthorized access.
“These cameras are not used for personal use, so I can’t use the cameras to follow an ex around if they’re driving through my city,” Averiett said.
Information captured by the cameras would be stored in a government cloud database with end-to-end encryption and would be automatically purged after 30 days. Data collected would also not be sold to third parties.
The department’s hope is to see a 5% reduction in burglaries during the pilot program. The intention is to catch burglars so that repeat offenses are not possible or to deter others from offending if they are aware that previous offenders were caught.
During the town hall, an unidentified community member asked if there was third-party evidence that the company’s technology had been shown to reduce crime. Flock Safety representative Hector Soliman-Valdez said the evidence for ALPR’s efficacy comes from its clients.
“There are no independent studies out there – that is something that we as a company are looking forward to engaging in,” Soliman-Valdez said. “But what I can say is that departments have cited reductions of over 36%, for example, in stolen vehicles.”
Flock Safety is a popular ALPR vendor, used by police departments nationwide including Los Altos Hills, which introduced 40 cameras last year to reduce heightened amounts of burglaries. The company is well-reviewed by law enforcement agencies, but has drawn scrutiny from civil liberties groups regarding its efficacy as well as concern over privacy and security.
“I feel like technology is one way that is one thing that can help us increase our efforts in this area to be more effective and more efficient,” Averiett said in conclusion of the discussion. “Of course, I know that there are some concerns about privacy. I know that people are concerned about transparency, they are concerned about equity. And as your chief of police, I am letting you know that those are all things that I too, am concerned about, and that I think about every single day that I come to work.”
The Feb. 8 presentation did not include the total cost of the pilot program, however Los Altos Hills agreed to pay the company $110,000 for the installation and service of 40 ALPRs during the first year of their operation. The presentation also did not address if there would be an option to opt-out of the program, like Los Altos Hills offers to its residents.
LAPD Public Information Officer Sonia Lee encouraged residents whose questions did not get answered at the town hall to reach out directly to the department via email (info@losaltosca.gov) and to also attend the Feb. 28 council meeting for more information.
Here's a good (if long) article on some of the ALPR issues.
In fact there are a few studies of efficacy, including one across the Bay in Piedmont. However, none of them show substantial success.
https://www.independent.org/publications/article.asp?id=14254
