The Los Altos Police Department and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an adult male. The cause of death is unknown and currently under investigation.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 12:55 p.m. Thursday regarding a suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Valencia Drive. They found the decedent in the parked vehicle.

