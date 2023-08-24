The Los Altos Police Department and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an adult male. The cause of death is unknown and currently under investigation.
Officers responded to a call at approximately 12:55 p.m. Thursday regarding a suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Valencia Drive. They found the decedent in the parked vehicle.
The Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to assist investigators in determining the person’s identity and cause of death.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Spillman at (650) 947-2689 or sspillman@losaltosca.gov. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Los Altos Police Department Tip-Line at (650) 947-2774.
