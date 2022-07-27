brent_butler_retirement

Sgt. Brent Butler, third from right, celebrates with family members during a July 19 retirement party at the Los Altos Community Center. Also pictured, from left, are Butler’s mother, Arlette Butler, stepsister Rachelle Carzino, sister Marcelle Hull, mother-in-law Edna McRae, wife Cynthia McRae-Butler, father-in-law Sam McRae and stepson Aidan McRae-Selph.

 Shelly Bowers/ Special to the Town Crier

Even on his final day on the job, Los Altos Police Department Sgt. Brent Butler kept his eagle eyes trained on the streets.

After nearly 30 years on the force, Butler, the department’s longest-serving member, retired this month.

Brent Butler

