Even on his final day on the job, Los Altos Police Department Sgt. Brent Butler kept his eagle eyes trained on the streets.
After nearly 30 years on the force, Butler, the department’s longest-serving member, retired this month.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
Even on his final day on the job, Los Altos Police Department Sgt. Brent Butler kept his eagle eyes trained on the streets.
After nearly 30 years on the force, Butler, the department’s longest-serving member, retired this month.
He learned of the position in Los Altos when a friend showed him an ad in the San Jose Mercury News. He started the job in September 1994.
Butler set his sights on a career in law enforcement after a ride-along at age 15. He said he likes the drama and change of having something new to do every day as a police officer; however, he counts his years as a student resource officer as the most meaningful of his career.
He runs into former students regularly, he noted, even as he served during the Arts & Wine Festival earlier this month.
“When I go out to the high school, I see (students who) used to be some of my partier kids now teaching at the high school,” Butler said of his SRO days. “I’m, like, “Hey, you should have me to your classroom and I can come in, tell stories about when you were
their age.”
Memorable moments
With 28 years on the force, Butler has accumulated a wealth of stories to share. He told the Town Crier that people often suggest he should write a book. He said he isn’t sure about writing a book in retirement, but he plans to continue with his recent hobby of making resin cutting boards using scrap wood from his yard.
He experienced his most dramatic day on the job while still in training in November 1994. A suspect pointed a machine gun at Butler and his partner, who were responding to reports of a carjacking. The gun misfired, but the suspect went on to shoot and kill a police officer in San Francisco. Butler said the incident was a reminder that anything can happen on the job.
“I could have been dead that day,” he said. “Anything can change in a second.”
Butler’s most memorable traffic stop illustrates one of his pieces of advice for drivers from his decades on patrol: Honesty is the best policy. In other words, don’t act like you didn’t see the sign or that you don’t know the speed limit.
He once pulled over a car that had run a red light to find the passenger in the vehicle was holding three of their severed fingers, and they were rushing to El Camino Hospital.
He recalled another notable traffic stop on Cuesta Drive, before it became “the roller-coaster ride” it is today: He pulled over a famous, blond former Woodside resident.
“I walk up and (I think), God, she looks familiar.” Butler said. “She handed me her license, and it says ‘Michelle Pfeiffer.’”
The actress got off with a warning for going 35 in a 25 mph zone while driving her child to a dentist appointment.
Close relationships
In his years as an SRO and traffic officer, Butler developed a reputation as a kind presence, a hugger and a bit of a goof.
His retirement party July 19 drew attendees from the department and the community, including Stanley Roberts, former host of KRON4’s “People Behaving Badly” TV series.
Third-generation Los Altos native Brooke Shaw reminisced about looking for Butler while speeding through town.
“He will be greatly missed,” Shaw told the Town Crier. “He’s been a staple of the town.”
When asked what he finds most special about Los Altos, Butler cited what has drawn many others to the city – the village feel and the people. He said he gets a special feeling when he comes over the border from Sunnyvale or Mountain
View.
As a small-town police officer, Butler said he was grateful to spend time interacting with the community and building relationships with history behind them. For example, he witnessed the same man experience a car crash and then later helped him survive a heart attack.
“He’s still driving and (has) grandkids and everything else now,” Butler said. “I see him pretty much every day coming (downtown) for coffee. And it’s just one of those miraculous things.”
Butler said he stayed with the department for so many years “because I like working here so much. I love the community so much.”
Katherine Simpson is a reporter covering Los Altos Hills and business for the Town Crier.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments