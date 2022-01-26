Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea announced his retirement Jan. 26 at a department-wide meeting. He plans to leave his post on or before July 1.
Galea’s retirement caps a 13-year Los Altos career, including the past five as chief. He began as a captain in the department.
Overall, Galea has enjoyed a law enforcement career spanning more than 45 years, including 31 years in the San Jose Police Department.
“Chief Galea has been an exceptional chief for Los Altos. We will miss his leadership tremendously,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland said. “The city will be hiring a search firm to assist in locating Chief Galea’s replacement. We intend to have our next chief in place before or around the time Chief Galea officially retires.”
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it – I’ve enjoyed all my assignments,” Galea told the Town Crier. “I’m proud of the high level of service we provide to the community. The community, in turn, has been supportive of us.”
Galea succeeded former police chief Tuck Younis, who retired in 2016.
“The police department is in excellent hands with Chief Galea,” former City Manager Chris Jordan said at the time.
Galea got his start at the Menlo Park Police Department before joining the San Jose force in 1978. In San Jose, Galea was promoted to deputy chief and served as chief of investigations and field operations. He retired from the San Jose department to join Los Altos in 2009.
Galea presides over a 32-officer department that benefits from what he described as a good relationship with the community.
“I am constantly getting letters and emails (from residents) complimenting the work that we do,” he said.
That relationship was tested in the wake of the nationwide outcry for police reforms in 2020.
“The last couple of years have been difficult on law enforcement, nationally,” Galea noted, as the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked marches throughout the country, including in Los Altos.
As his department faced scrutiny amid allegations of racial profiling and calls for police reform, Galea struck a cooperative tone as he appeared open to recommendations from a citizens task force that led to city council approval of police reforms. They included hiring an independent third-party auditor to help conduct intake for both informal and formal complaints, and implementing an online submission form for the public to file complaints more easily.
“Everyone is having an opportunity to really examine how we do business and how responsive we are,” Galea said in an interview with the Town Crier in July 2020. “So, clearly, law enforcement is evolving. It’s always evolving. We’re taking this opportunity to listen to our community’s concerns and evaluate our policies, our procedures and make changes. I think that’s our obligation.”
Galea is leaving on a somewhat hopeful note for the department. The city council recently gave the go-ahead to work toward a ballot measure that would fund a new police station. That ballot measure could appear as soon as the November election. The current facility, built in the 1960s, is deemed too small and is prone to flooding in the basement.
Galea was not specific on his post-retirement plans, but he inferred it won’t involve sitting still.
“I’m looking at a couple of opportunities,” he said.