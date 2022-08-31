08_31_22_NEWS_BMR

Most of Los Altos’ current affordable housing units are in larger, market-rate developments. The complex at 38 Third St., above, includes two affordable units.

 Katherine Simpson/Town Crier

The Los Altos City Council is back in session after a summer hiatus – and back on the housing beat.

The council at its Aug. 23 meeting approved a 172-unit multi-family housing development at 5150 El Camino Real, with 29 below-market-rate (BMR) units. Council members are tentatively scheduled to review Los Altos’ first all-affordable housing project, at 330 Distel Circle, in September.

