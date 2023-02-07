Los Altos and other local cities are taking a stand against a prolifically frisky pest by implementing the use of rat contraception as part of the city’s rat regulation regimen.
Sold as ContraPest, the Arizona-based company SenesTech created the rat birth control.
While ingested forms of human birth control contain hormones including progestin and estrogen and are limited to controlling fertility in those with uteruses, rat birth control has two chemicals, 4-vinylcyclohexene diepoxide and triptolide, that affect fertility in males and females, according to Nicole Williams, SenesTech chief communication officer.
The chemical 4-vinylcyclohexene diepoxide affects ovarian follicles, resulting in reduced fertility, and triptolide reduces testicular volume, decreasing sperm production, Williams said.
Although many are familiar with ingested human birth control, pills in plastic and foil packaging taken daily, the rats lick up the chemicals in a sweet, fatty “milkshake” form that’s enticing to the rodents, Williams explained.
The pests have to consume 10% of their body weight daily in liquid form for survival. Paired with the rich and sweet flavor of the mixture, Williams said the nonfood form is efficient when rats are found in locations with an abundance of food available.
“Because it’s a liquid, biologically, they’re looking for liquids to accompany all the other food sources that they’re eating throughout today,” she said of hungry rats.
The birth control works in approximately 15 minutes for females and 22 minutes for males, Williams noted. It’s supposed to have a compounding effect and reduce rat fertility for an estimated 90 days after they start ingesting it.
Local use
Although the ContraPest deployment locations in Los Altos and related information were unavailable from Santa Clara County Vector Control before the Town Crier’s press deadline, Williams said the county implemented ContraPest and is currently doing its own research into its efficacy in its integrated pest management program.
County vector control initially began using ContraPest in homeless encampments, where rat infestations were a health threat, she added.
“I know that Santa Clara County Vector Control was the impetus for a lot of the surrounding areas, including Los Altos, to start using ContraPest,” Williams said. “In fact, I think that vector control is actually deploying in Los Altos right now until they get their own program up and going.”
San Francisco Parks and Recreation implemented the use of ContraPest in its pest management program in 2019, and it’s still in use, according to Tamara Aparton, San Francisco Parks and Recreation spokesperson.
San Francisco deploys the rat bait in boxes that are inaccessible to pets and other animals, Aparton said.
If other animals or pets come in contact with and ingest the birth control, risk of harm is minimal, Williams noted.
“ContraPest is specifically designed for the metabolism of rats, as well as the amount of active ingredients are designed for rats,” she said. “So, if something else were to ingest ContraPest, there’s absolutely minimal risk that anything would happen to that animal.”
While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact efficiency ContraPest brings to pest management because it’s employed in tandem with food waste removal, traps, vegetation management and birds of prey, Williams said rat numbers have dropped in locations where ContraPest is used.
“It’s hard to gauge the overall numbers of how much credit ContraPest alone can take,” Aparton said. “Rat problems crop up at a particular spot and we use all the methods described above and the rat population dwindles, then a problem will pop up at a different location. At Portsmouth Square, where we use ContraPest regularly, our pest management team was able to get 60 rat burrows (which house around four rats) down to 16 in two months. But again, we also do trapping.”
Williams said that while ContraPest is effective at lowering rat populations when used individually, it’s more effective and change will be more noticeable when it’s included in a multipronged approach.
“If you’re coming at the problem from both sides, you’re killing them off and you are preventing them from reproducing,” she said. “You’re going to get control of your situation really fast and keep control of your situation.”
Aparton said there hasn’t been any public pushback she’s aware of since the implementation of ContraPest use.
While rat poison may travel up the food chain and cause problems like impaired healing ability, Williams said ContraPest is a safer alternative for birds of prey and other predators who snack on rats.
“The thing that’s really important with a lot of our customers is if the rat has eaten a bunch of ContraPest, and then, say, an owl eats the rat, (with) the way the ContraPest is metabolized through the rat, there would be no transfer of impact from the rat to the owl,” she said.
