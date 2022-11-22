08_31_22_NEWS_5150.jpg (copy)

A rendering of an approved plan for 196 housing units at 5150 El Camino Real in Los Altos

 Image from developer’s presentation

The city of Los Altos is in good shape with its housing element – a plan that outlines a strategy and goals to meet housing needs through 2031.

That assessment comes from the city’s planning director as well as some residents who have been closely following the housing element update process. Every eight years, the city is required to submit an updated element, part of the general plan, to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). State officials responded to the city’s draft element Nov. 10 with a list of revisions that proved manageable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.