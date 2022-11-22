The city of Los Altos is in good shape with its housing element – a plan that outlines a strategy and goals to meet housing needs through 2031.
That assessment comes from the city’s planning director as well as some residents who have been closely following the housing element update process. Every eight years, the city is required to submit an updated element, part of the general plan, to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). State officials responded to the city’s draft element Nov. 10 with a list of revisions that proved manageable.
“Overall, the city is in really good standing right now,” said development services director Nick Zornes. “Yes, there are revisions that are needed, and that’s to be expected – no jurisdiction gets it perfectly with their first submittal. It’s just impossible with all the ever-changing rules and regulations.”
Zornes noted that much of the city’s response to HCD requires clarifying or pointing to information already in the draft document.
In response to a perceived housing crisis, state officials have dramatically increased mandates for the number of new housing units cities must accommodate. The city is not required to build the housing, but must create conditions that allow such development. Los Altos’ target number (its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA) for the upcoming cycle is 1,958 units – 1,115 deemed below-market rate.
Compounding the challenge is providing housing that meets a range of incomes, ages and abilities (or disabilities). In addition, housing for certain groups cannot be confined to one section of town.
Zornes sees the state requesting “more specific deliverables from our housing programs, as well as tightening the timelines and making them happen more quickly.”
Among recommendations in the HCD’s response to Los Altos’ draft housing element: “The element has identified 587 units that are either pending, approved, or under construction. … To count these units as progress towards RHNA, the element must demonstrate these units are expected to be constructed during the planning period. … If the housing element relies upon nonvacant sites to accommodate more than 50 percent of the RHNA for lower-income households, the housing element must demonstrate that the existing use is not an impediment to additional residential development.”
The state’s response letter notes the city does not generally address federal Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing requirements – which promote integration and reduce segregation among class groups – an issue picked up on by resident Jeanine Valadez at the Los Altos City Council’s Nov. 15 meeting.
“One of the main concerns that I had going into the state submission was the nearly absolute disregard for the requirements of Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing in Los Altos,” Valadez said.
“The analysis must identify whether sites improve or exacerbate conditions and whether sites are isolated by income group,” HCD officials said in their letter.
But resident Anne Paulson, an informed observer of housing elements, believes the city is on the right path to approval.
“I read a lot of (state) letters to various cities, and ours was good,” she said. “They seem to approve our general approach. … There are issues, including Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, but, in general, this is a success.”
Next steps include a Tuesday city council study session to discuss the HCD letter and possible amendments to the housing element, then additional public review in December and a revised document sent to the city’s Planning Commission by Jan. 5. The final document is slated to go before the council by Jan. 24, with the document sent back to the state by the end of January. The city will have 120 days after that for any additional fixes prior to final state approval.
For more information on the housing element and the state’s response, visit losaltoshousing.org.
• Council members Nov. 15 approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting 2022 state building codes.
With the controversy involving the city’s reach codes hanging over the discussion, the council passed the ordinance, set to be adopted at Tuesday’s council meeting, with the understanding that the city’s reach codes in place would apply only to new construction. Reach codes are building codes that “reach” beyond what the state requires. The ordinance establishes the state building codes through 2025.
• The council discussed Palo Alto Mayor Sam Burt’s request for Los Altos involvement in transit service planning along the San Antonio corridor. Council members indicated a willingness to participate but were unsure on the specifics of what was being asked.
The corridor is an area of expanding high-density residential development, prompting Burt to urge impacted cities to request more Valley Transportation Authority resources for transit options that could include increased bus and train service.
