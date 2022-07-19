Plans to add 10 pickleball courts in Los Altos are definite, but when they will arrive will depend on contractor availability to get the work done.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland told the Town Crier the timeline will rely on the availability of workers and materials, which are “not known at this point. I would hope to have something complete in the near future or the next few months.”
Manny Hernandez, the city’s parks and recreation director, told members of the Los Altos Parks and Recreation Commission last week that a striping plan, costing $5,000 to $7,000, is ready to be implemented for the one-year pilot program at McKenzie and Montclaire parks.
In a July 13 progress report to commissioners, Hernandez noted the city is looking at one noise-buffering option that could lower noise by 10 decibels and would be encased in the chain-link fencing surrounding the courts. Under a compromise agreement reached with the city and players from both sports, six courts would be installed at McKenzie and four at Montclaire.
The plan calls for bright yellow striping, a color that has some tennis players concerned. Commissioner John Corrigan said he had heard feedback from players wondering whether a rust color could be considered instead.
“We are trying to go off the recommendation of the pickleball players,” Hernandez said. “We understand (yellow) might be somewhat distracting, and I think we’ll find out more about that once we put the yellow striping down.”
Commissioner Jeanine Valadez asked whether a mix of striping would work, so the city could find out during the course of the pilot program, and not later.
Hernandez said the city would look into the alternative color option.
Although priority days at McKenzie will be assigned for both pickleball and tennis use, Hernandez noted that either group could play on their nonpriority days in the event the courts were not in use. Montclaire use will be first come, first served, he said.
Commission chairwoman Teresa Morris asked whether the city had gathered feedback from neighbors near Montclaire about noise concerns. Although the McKenzie courts are not located near homes, the Montclaire courts are.
“The feedback we’ve heard is (residents) are willing to see if it works and to see what that noise is,” Hernandez said.
Evaluating the program
Another factor for Montclaire, based on public feedback, is the lack of public restrooms. At McKenzie, the issue is a lack of parking. But Hernandez told the Town Crier the city plans to free up approximately a dozen spaces by providing more employee parking at the city’s nearby maintenance yard.
Commissioners also asked about criteria for evaluating the program, which Hernandez said the city is working on.
“I’m very encouraged; however, I need to express the fact that we are going to need an accurate timetable of completion and accountability for the data collection methodology,” said pickleball player Dianne Edmonds, one of approximately 90 Los Altos residents who play with the Palo Alto Pickleball Club at Mitchell Park because of the lack of Los Altos courts.
“The issue regarding the courts will keep resurfacing if we do not get a successful pilot with clear, reliable data and then can make the necessary adjustments,” she said.
Ultimately, Edmonds added, local pickleball players want permanent, dedicated courts in Los Altos.
One speaker emphasized surveying the tennis community as well.
“When we come in with a new sport, somehow the focus is on the new people and not the old people,” she said.
“This is not going to be a solution in the long term,” tennis player Bill Moniz said of the pilot program. “The demand the pickleball people have is quite vociferous – they have to have courts all their own. The city is probably going to need to figure out a place to put them that won’t be on a tennis court, or else we just won’t have tennis courts.”
At the meeting, Hernandez said the city will continue to gather public feedback during the course of the program at losaltospickleball@losaltosca.gov.
