Dog park file photo

Town Crier File Photo

Los Altos residents attend the grand opening of the temporary dog park set up at Hillview Park last June. The space, next to Hillview Soccer Field, will be moved to a new location, replacing a small parking lot near the Los Altos main library.

With a licensing agreement in place, the city of Los Altos is working on a maintenance plan for clearing vegetation and some trees along the Hetch Hetchy Trail bridging the city and Palo Alto.

There is no definite timeline yet, but the city has 270 days from ratification of the agreement, last October, to remove vegetation – including mature trees – from the Los Altos side of the trail. Palo Alto has a similar agreement and has completed maintenance work on its side. The trail land is controlled by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which requires the maintenance in exchange for cyclist and pedestrian use of the trail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.