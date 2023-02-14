Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos residents attend the grand opening of the temporary dog park set up at Hillview Park last June. The space, next to Hillview Soccer Field, will be moved to a new location, replacing a small parking lot near the Los Altos main library.
With a licensing agreement in place, the city of Los Altos is working on a maintenance plan for clearing vegetation and some trees along the Hetch Hetchy Trail bridging the city and Palo Alto.
There is no definite timeline yet, but the city has 270 days from ratification of the agreement, last October, to remove vegetation – including mature trees – from the Los Altos side of the trail. Palo Alto has a similar agreement and has completed maintenance work on its side. The trail land is controlled by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which requires the maintenance in exchange for cyclist and pedestrian use of the trail.
The SFPUC, which has two massive water pipelines running underneath the trail, wants removal of overgrown vegetation and some trees whose roots pose a threat to the pipelines. Officials also are concerned with fire risks and want enough above-ground clearance for emergency personnel.
Concerned with the prospect of numerous mature trees being removed, nearby residents and other trail users rallied to ensure that the city and SFPUC limited the tree removals.
Manny Hernandez, the city’s parks and recreation director, told members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission Feb. 8 that the city is in the process of hiring a contractor to do the work and has marked trees to be cut with white dots.
“It’s great that we’ve gotten to this point, and it’s very gratifying to hear that less trees are going to be cut down than we thought,” resident Todd
Basche said. “So that’s very encouraging.”
However, Basche, a regular trail user, said he didn’t notice white dots on any trees.
Hernandez said the city may go back to make them “more visible,” but several key questions remained unanswered, including number of trees impacted and when the work may begin.
City staff recently walked the pathway to review and update the removal and trimming plan, Hernandez said.
“As a result of that review, no tree removals were added to the plan that was initially laid out pre-COVID,” read a staff report for the meeting. “In fact, some trees were taken off the list and will remain in place.”
The city council is scheduled to review the final maintenance plan prior to any tree cutting or pruning work.
Dog park
Plans are moving forward for a permanent fenced-in, off-leash dog park near the Los Altos Community Center.
The park would occupy the 16-space parking lot located south of the main library at the city’s civic center. It will be larger than the current, temporary enclosure on the east end of Hillview Soccer Field, which will be removed with installation of the new park.
Hernandez told Parks and Recreation Commission members Feb. 8 that the city is looking to hire a consultant to plan for the new park. Two public workshops and a survey will be part of the process, scheduled to begin next month and run through August.
“They (consultants) will take us through everything from surveys to public meetings, working with the commission and staff to get all the ideas out there and hopefully fill the needs for that new dog park,” he said.
Los Altos City Council members last year approved two pilot programs for fenced-in, off-leash dog parks at Hillview and McKenzie parks, with the idea that both could lead to permanent sites.
