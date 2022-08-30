08_31_22_COVER_policechief3.jpg

New Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett takes the oath of office, administered by Mayor Anita Enander, during a welcoming ceremony Thursday.

 Photo by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

City staff and residents celebrated new Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett at her swearing-in ceremony Thursday.

Filled with colleagues and friends from Averiett’s decades-long law enforcement career, the Grand Oak Room at the Los Altos Community Center was standing room only. Local dignitaries in attendance included Los Altos City Council members, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen and a representative from U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo’s office.

08_31_22_COVER_policechief2.jpg

Former Police Chief Lucy Carlton, left, was among the guests at Averiett's swearing in.
08_31_22_COVER_policechief1.jpg

The Hayward Police Department Honor Guard carries in flags at Averiett's welcome ceremony. Averiett previously served 22 years with the Hayward department.

