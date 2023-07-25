The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a car crash in San Jose earlier this month as Los Altos resident Caslav Radomir Crkvenjakov.
At approximately 5:09 p.m. July 8, Crkvenjakov, 47, was traveling on eastbound State Route 237 north of West First Street in the left lane at an undetermined rate of speed in his 2004 Honda Civic when, for reasons unknown, his vehicle veered to the left into the center median.
Once on the median, Crkvenjakov’s vehicle swung to the right, crossing all eastbound lanes into the right shoulder before ramming into a concrete barrier. The vehicle then swerved to the left into the path of a Toyota Tundra in the second-to-right lane, colliding with the Toyota. The Honda again veered left into the median, crashing into the metal guard rail and coming to rest on all four tires, partially blocking the left lane, and the Tundra came to rest on all four wheels in the right lane.
Crkvenjakov sustained multiple major blunt-force injuries and was transported to Valley Medical Center in San Jose, where he later died.
The Toyota driver was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments