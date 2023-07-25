The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a car crash in San Jose earlier this month as Los Altos resident Caslav Radomir Crkvenjakov.

At approximately 5:09 p.m. July 8, Crkvenjakov, 47, was traveling on eastbound State Route 237 north of West First Street in the left lane at an undetermined rate of speed in his 2004 Honda Civic when, for reasons unknown, his vehicle veered to the left into the center median.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.