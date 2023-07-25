Aiming to educate the public about the opioid crisis, the Santa Clara County Library District is collaborating with the county’s Behavioral Health Services Department this summer to offer educational workshops – including one in Los Altos next month.
The Los Altos Opioid Overdose Prevention workshop is scheduled 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road. Online registration is required.
According to organizers, the workshop will cover topics ranging from how to recognize opioid overdoses to how to administer the over-the-counter medication naloxone. Also known as Narcan, the nasal spray rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. Participants over age 18 will be given a free Narcan kit, while supplies last.
“It’s a wonderful community service that this is providing, just because we know that there is an increase in fentanyl and other opioid-related overdose deaths in our county, as well as nationwide,” said Diane Roche, the library district’s director of marketing and communications. “Education is so important in trying to get ahead of this problem.”
A report published by the county in June found that the number of overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled from April to May. To combat the problem, the Behavioral Health Services Department has launched a public awareness campaign that includes library workshops to increase awareness of fentanyl and its dangers.
“We are encouraging everyone, especially people under 30 years old, to learn more about fentanyl and its impacts,” said department director Sherri Terao in a press release. “Our website, fentfacts.org, has potentially life-saving information such as where one can find resources, support and free Narcan kits.”
District libraries have been carrying Narcan kits for public use since April. The Behavioral Health Services Department also offers Narcan and fentanyl test strips to all local residents at three of its clinics.
