Aiming to educate the public about the opioid crisis, the Santa Clara County Library District is collaborating with the county’s Behavioral Health Services Department this summer to offer educational workshops – including one in Los Altos next month.

The Los Altos Opioid Overdose Prevention workshop is scheduled 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road. Online registration is required.

