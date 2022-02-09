This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. today (Feb. 9).
The Los Altos main library was distributing free, at-home COVID-19 tests and N95 masks via drive-thru 1-5 p.m. today at 13 S. San Antonio Road. Each vehicle received four tests and four masks, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Los Altos police announced at just after 2 p.m. today that the library has run out of the COVID tests. The line of cars waiting to get into the library created traffic congestion along San Antonio Road, prompting police to do traffic control. The department asks that motorists avoid San Antonio in downtown Los Altos for the time being.
Those who missed today’s event can stop by the Cupertino Library 3-7 p.m. Thursday.
All distribution sites are designed for vehicles, but people walking or bicycling also was able to pick up four rapid antigen tests (two boxes) per household.
In a press conference today, Simitian emphasized the importance of accessible testing in mitigating the spread of COVID.
“Simply put, we can’t fight the virus if we can’t see it,” he said. “And we can’t see it if we don’t test.”
Simitian noted the role libraries play in providing their communities with resources. Nearly everyone knows where their city’s library is located, he said, which makes libraries a powerful tool in ensuring safe access to public health resources.
Dr. Ahmad Kamal, who served as the county’s director of health care preparedness during the pandemic, pointed out that while cases are rapidly dropping from the peak of the omicron surge at the beginning of the year, the county still reports approximately 2,000 positive cases per day, meaning testing is still in high demand.
Simitian added that the “innovative” partnership between the county and its libraries is a pilot effort, and to expect more from the county going forward.
“My hope and expectation is that the success of this pilot will lead to expanded distribution efforts at county libraries and eventually for municipal libraries as well,” he said.
For test distribution schedules and locations, visit sccld.org/informed.