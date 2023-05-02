Linda Swann and Sally Meadows

The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual State of the Cities luncheon 11 a.m. Friday at Fremont Hills Country Club, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills.

Mayors Sally Meadows of Los Altos and Linda Swan of Los Altos Hills are set to give updates on the goings-on in their respective cities.

