The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual State of the Cities luncheon 11 a.m. Friday at Fremont Hills Country Club, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills.
Mayors Sally Meadows of Los Altos and Linda Swan of Los Altos Hills are set to give updates on the goings-on in their respective cities.
Other guest speakers include U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, State Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.
The program will include presentation of the Walter and Marie Singer Award.
The Singers were considered community-minded, exemplary downtown Los Altos business leaders. This year’s Singer Award will be presented posthumously to John Challas.
In recognition of the 30th anniversary of the award, the chamber also plans to present a 30th anniversary Legacy Award to Dick Henning, retired Foothill College dean and founder of the Celebrity Forum speaker series.
