Residents in three Peninsula cities have filed for property lot splits, allowed in single-family-home zoned neighborhoods after State Senate Bill 9 took effect Jan. 1.
The controversial SB 9 legislation mandates that cities must allow property owners to split their lots in two, creating the potential for four housing units where a single-family home once stood.
Mountain View has seen two applications, while Los Altos and Los Altos Hills each received one. The total number is relatively low, though higher than San Jose’s zero SB 9 applications as of early February.
In short, contrary to public fears that the law might lead to a flood of development in single-family neighborhoods, that does not yet appear to be the case.
Aarti Shrivastava, Mountain View’s assistant city manager, said she’s not surprised by the lack of projects.
“A lot of homeowners are not interested in subdividing their lots,” she said. “They make decisions really differently than a developer would.”
Los Altos plans to hold a study session and design review for its SB 9 applicant at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled March 17.
Los Altos interim planning director Laura Simpson echoed Shrivastava’s assessment that the lack of projects is not shocking.
“I think people are waiting to see how this goes and the regulations,” she said.
The Los Altos application, filed for a Marvin Avenue residence, comes on the heels of a controversial proposal to tear down the 100-plus-year-old home on the property and rebuild.
Los Altos Hills received its application last week, and “it’s far from being anywhere close to being complete,” said Sofia Mangalam, the town’s planning and building director.
Local residents expressed a variety of opinions during the legislation’s initial adoption period.
Sue Russell, Los Altos resident and policy analyst for the local League of Women Voters, said she and the organization support the policy, as it “will allow for more diverse types of housing.” She added that she thinks it will help California meet its housing needs.
On the opposing side, Los Altos Hills resident Duffy Price has been organizing Our Hills 2000 in partnership with the statewide organization Our Neighborhood Voices to get an anti-SB 9 referendum on the November ballot.
“I think that the politicians are using SB 9 and 10 as a gift to developers,” Price said. “The neighbors will have no say, and that’s the sad thing about this.”
Read next week’s Town Crier for a deeper look into the SB 9 projects coming to Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.