The Los Altos City Council reviewed the city budget, including a sharp uptick in legal fees, at Tuesday’s meeting, held after the Town Crier’s print deadline.
The city faces a $1 million increase in its budget to offset ongoing legal fees, boosting the total allocated for litigation this year to $3.5 million.
The growing budget is unusual for cities of Los Altos’ size, and largely due to pending litigation that has worked its way through the courts over the past several years.
In comparison, Saratoga, which also has a population of roughly 30,000 residents, budgeted only $390,250 for legal services in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Neighboring Mountain View, which has a much larger population at approximately 81,000, is roughly on par with Los Altos, totaling $2.7 million in legal fees last year.
A total of $1.2 million of the city’s legal expenditures in the 2021-2022 budget cycle will go toward a settlement with 40 Main LLC, managed by brothers Ted and Jerry Sorensen. The settlement allows the developers to build a mixed-use office building at 40 Main or grant them a fee waiver to apply for a new project.
The Sorensens initially applied to build a three-story office building on the site in 2013. After spending years working to move the proposal through the city’s approval pipeline, the project was dropped in 2017. It emerged a year later as a five-story, mixed-use proposal.
The inclusion of housing in the new proposal allowed the Sorensens to seek a streamlined approval process under State Senate Bill 35, which grants expedited approval processes to projects offering affordable housing. The lawsuits over 40 Main began in 2019 after the developers and a group of renters argued that the city’s repeated delays in granting the streamlined approval process violated the law.
The city also is involved in a pending lawsuit with AT&T and Verizon Wireless over its refusal to allow the carriers to build cellphone receptor facilities.
The council planned to review the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 cycle. Although further legal fees may come next year as additional lawsuits advance through the courts, Engeland said he was excited for the new budget.
“We’re looking at the budget as a transitional budget,” Engeland said, noting that if approved as proposed, it would restore the general fund reserves used to balance the 2021-2022 budget.
In addition, the city has allocated funds in the 2024-2025 budget for a number of park improvements, including the two new fenced-in dog parks at Hillview and McKenzie parks and playground equipment updates at Shoup, Marymeade and
McKenzie.
