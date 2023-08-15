Cool Pavement

City crews spread cool pavement on State Street Tuesday (Aug. 15) morning. 

crew began the process of laying a cool pavement coating on the 100 block of State Street between Third and Fourth streets in downtown Los Altos Monday, with road work intermittently scheduled and set to wrap up next Tuesday. 

Cool pavement, applied as a coat over roads, parking lots, sidewalks and similar spaces, reduces the land surface temperature by reflecting heat instead of absorbing it. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.