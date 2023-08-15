Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A crew began the process of laying a cool pavement coating on the 100 block of State Street between Third and Fourth streets in downtown Los Altos Monday, with road work intermittently scheduled and set to wrap up next Tuesday.
Cool pavement, applied as a coat over roads, parking lots, sidewalks and similar spaces, reduces the land surface temperature by reflecting heat instead of absorbing it.
The project is funded by a $125,713 Community Resilience Grant from Silicon Valley Clean Energy, a nonprofit agency that provides “clean” electricity – energy that produces low electrical pollution – to 96% of businesses and residents across 13 Silicon Valley communities, according to the group’s website.
“It’s exciting for the city to pilot the cool pavement coating technology in Los Altos, especially on a block where numerous summer events take place and restaurants operate, bringing many people downtown,” said Sally Meadows, Los Altos mayor and SVCE board member, in an Aug. 9 press release on the project. “We appreciate that SVCE, through its Community Grants, has offered Los Altos this opportunity. If this technology helps keep temperatures down, we can consider expanding its use, which will work toward the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation goals.”
After the cool pavement’s application, city staff will monitor the temperature and solicit input from residents, merchants and State Street event attendees.
“The SVCE Community Resilience Grants are designed to help communities prepare for extreme heat and weather events,” said Girish Balachandran, SVCE CEO, in the release.
“The Cool Pavement coating pilot project is one of many projects throughout Silicon Valley that aims to make our region more energy resilient in the face of our changing climate.”
