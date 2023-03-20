strong

Los Altos is pitted against Selma, N.C., in the "Strongest Town" contest.

 Courtesy of StrongestTowns.org

Voting has begun for a March Madness-style competition that has Los Altos in the running for the “Strongest Town.”

Gary Hedden and Suresh Venkatraman of GreenTown Los Altos, the local environmental advocacy group, have nominated the city for the tournament. Los Altos is pitted against Selma, N.C., in the first-round bracket of the Strongest Town Contest.

