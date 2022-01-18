Los Altos’ process for approving construction of accessory dwelling units is too difficult and restrictive, residents claimed at the first community workshop last week for updating the city’s housing element.
One resident noted it took more than a year to get her ADU permit approved.
“There has to be a better process,” she said. “It was easier getting my house permitted 20 years ago – simplifying would be a big help.”
The Jan. 13 discussion, led by representatives of the city’s housing element consultant Lisa Wise Consulting, centered on collection of input from residents as the city looks to reassess its housing needs amid state mandates requiring the predominantly single-family-zoned community to generate more housing – a lot more. Los Altos is required to provide for 1,958 new units – its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA – in the next housing element cycle, 2023-2031. Of those units, 843 are required to be market rate and 1,115 below market rate.
The goal of the housing element is to require cities to provide their “fair share,” with housing needs met for a wide range of demographics – from low-income seniors to those with special needs.
Last week’s workshop featured a description of the housing element, an overview of local demographics and online surveys of participants involving multiple-choice questions. (Sample: What are the most critical housing issues in Los Altos? The number of units built received the most votes, followed by housing for young families.) Later, participants were split into smaller discussion groups, with findings reported back at the end of the workshop.
ADUs can be added to the housing count and are seen as helping meet the requirement.
“I would have to review the comments first – I’m not aware of anything we do that is overly restrictive,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland told the Town Crier. “We will certainly look at our process and streamline it in any way that we can.”
Lisa Wise representative Jen Murillo, who led much of the Jan. 13 discussion, indicated an estimated 550-650 units would have to be rezoned out of R1, or single-family zoning, to meet RHNA targets.
“We want to preserve single-family zoning,” said another resident.
Some also cited a lack of city response to questions already posed and inadequate outreach.
“If we have 30,000 residents and 50 people showing up to (this) meeting, that’s not good enough,” one resident said.
Several residents’ comments, however, reflected a willingness to make the housing element work. One described how duplexes can be tastefully blended in amid single-family homes. Others suggested using church and school properties for
housing.
City officials envision a nearly yearlong process of public input and refining data toward developing and implementing the plan.
Next steps include further discussion at the Feb. 3 Planning Commission meeting, another community workshop set for March 1 and a draft housing element to be sent to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development for review. The final document is scheduled for adoption by December and will take effect in January 2023.
For more information, visit losaltoshousing.org.