The first phase of the Los Altos Housing Element Update, which focuses on education, awareness and reflection, launched recently.
The housing element is a component of the city’s general plan. Updated every eight years, it provides a comprehensive roadmap to facilitate the production of adequate housing at all income levels within the community.
State housing mandates and housing targets from the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) have set hefty new housing goals for Los Altos. The city is required to create conditions for the building of an additional 1,958 housing units for the next housing element cycle, from 2023 to 2031.
With guidance from a Los Altos City Council subcommittee, city staff worked with Lisa Wise Consulting Inc. and Plan to Place to formulate a Community Outreach and Engagement Plan. The three-phase plan was developed with feedback from the council and local residents during an Oct. 26 study session.
“The primary goal of this legally mandated process is to have cities adequately plan how they will meet the housing needs of their current and future residents. I am very excited we are launching this integral step of the Housing Element Update process,” Mayor Neysa Fligor said. “By engaging with residents using a wide variety of methods, Los Altos will be able to hear from a cross-section of community groups and individuals, and then create a blueprint for housing in Los Altos that reflects our community’s values and priorities.”
Local residents will have in-person and virtual opportunities to learn about and provide feedback on the Housing Element Update, including pop-ups, workshops and group sessions where they can ask questions and offer their thoughts to staff and consultants. City staff members are also organizing small-group meetings for those who want to better understand the Housing Element Update.
“Sharing information on the Housing Element Update and its requirements, as well as gaining an understanding of the community’s priorities, is our main focus through the first phase,” said Jon Biggs, community development director.
A study session with the Los Altos City Council and Planning Commission will introduce the Housing Element Update process. Residents may share feedback during public comment. The session is scheduled 4 p.m. Dec. 14 online. The link to the meeting will be released next week at losaltoshousing.org.
“I encourage everyone to participate and share their feedback, ideas and concerns,” Fligor said. “I look forward to having a Housing Element Update that provides a mix of housing types at all income levels in Los Altos and that allows for the development of more affordable homes in Los Altos.”
For a list of related events, FAQs and group meeting signups, visit losaltoshousing.org.