The city of Los Altos promoted June Du from finance manager to finance director, effective Oct. 3.

Du,Jane

Jane Du 

As finance director, Du will oversee citywide financial activities and operations, including budget preparation and supervision of accounting procedures. She also will work closely with the Finance Commission as its staff liaison and adviser.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.