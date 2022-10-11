The city of Los Altos promoted June Du from finance manager to finance director, effective Oct. 3.
As finance director, Du will oversee citywide financial activities and operations, including budget preparation and supervision of accounting procedures. She also will work closely with the Finance Commission as its staff liaison and adviser.
“We are excited to promote June to the position of finance director,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “June is well respected in the organization and will continue to improve the Finance Department and the city in her new role. Over the past year, she has been instrumental in creating and implementing an effective budget process, identifying areas where improvements are necessary and then finding solutions, and streamlining our year-end and audit processes.”
Since joining city staff in 2021, Du has managed daily finance operations, the year-end closing process and the fiscal year 2020-2021 annual audit. During her time as finance manager, she helped restructure the Finance Department, implement updated data collection procedures and execute citywide finance staff training.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Finance Department and rest of the Los Altos team,” Du said. “I look forward to continuing to build on that progress for the Los Altos community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments