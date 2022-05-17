The city of Los Altos recently hired Michael “Nick” Zornes as development services director, overseeing operations within the planning and building divisions.
Zornes brings more than 14 years of community development experience to Los Altos, 10 within public sector agencies for state, county and city levels of government.
He will manage long-range development and support staff on short-term planning projects. His role also works closely with the Planning Commission as its staff liaison and adviser.
“We are excited to welcome Nick to the city to lead our development services department. Nick brings great experience and success in areas critical to the mission of Los Altos,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland.
Zornes previously served as planning manager for Riverside County, where he supervised 40 staff and managed a budget of $40 million.
During his tenure, he helped lead efforts to reorganize the department by adding more staff and consultants to meet the operational needs of the county and its residents.
Prior to his time in Riverside, Zornes worked for the city of Encinitas as a planner, where he was part of the team integral in obtaining certification for the housing element update. He also assisted in streamlining the department’s development review process.
“Nick will be leading the development services department through a transition to tightly focus on planning and development, applying code and state law, and creating and leading programs to implement the updated housing element,” Engeland said.
Throughout his career, Zornes has worked in jurisdictions where he primarily concentrated on current and advanced planning, housing, homelessness, and economic development and redevelopment.
Zornes started work May 9. He replaces former community development director Jon Biggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments