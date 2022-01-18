The town of Los Altos Hills has a lot on its plate in 2022.
During a special city council meeting and a Los Altos Hills Club meeting last week, city officials and committee members highlighted their goals for the new year.
Council meeting
This is the first year the council is “taking a more methodical approach to our bottom-up development goals,” according to newly appointed Mayor George Tyson.
Members of all of the town’s 10 committees along with a proposed new Technology Committee and the Planning Commission shared their achievements in 2021, projected their goals for 2022 and took questions from council members Jan. 10.
A number of committees included the goal of updating and revising city ordinances to reflect environmental, legislative and other factors. The Environmental Design and Protection Committee will address everything from State Senate Bill 9 to home design trends from bistro lights to bunkers.
The Environmental Design committee has “seen it all,” chairperson Vijay Chawla said. “What we’re trying to do more of is take new trends that we’re seeing and try to tweak these ordinances.”
Committees including Environmental Design and Open Space plan to work together to better assess criteria for wildlife corridors. These committees along with the Environmental Initiatives Committee will likely play a role in implementing the city’s updated climate action plan, adopted last October.
The Public Art Committee shared conceptual drawings for the installation of a sculpture the town commissioned last year.
Los Altos Hills Club
Tyson and City Manager Peter Pirnejad gave a similar update on the year ahead at the Los Altos Hills Club’s first meeting of the year Jan. 11.
Tyson echoed residents’ concerns about maintaining the semi-rural character of the town in the face of SB 9, which allows homeowners to split their lots in two to provide more housing. He voiced his frustration with the legislation’s approach to California’s housing crisis. Comparing Los Altos Hills to his former home, Cupertino, Tyson said that “the imbalance is a housing-jobs imbalance.”
“If I look at (Los Altos Hills) and say, ‘What jobs have we created? None,’” Tyson said. “Should we be the focus of higher density as a solution to ‘none’?”
The new year will see the continued fallout of the town’s SB 9 Urgency Ordinance and the council’s adoption of a climate action plan.
In addition, officials hope to break ground on their project to underground the El Monte Fire Station’s utilities.
With updates to many of its strategic plans set to be implemented this year, Los Altos Hills has a lot of work ahead. State law mandates that each city’s general plan must include a safety element to be updated this year. The town is also tackling its state-mandated housing element update this year.
Both Pirnejad and Tyson hit on the town’s budget for the year – with a balanced budget of $18.9 million and approximately $15 million in the general fund, the town is financially secure.
“We have financial resources at our hands in order to be able to do important things,” Tyson said. “We have the luxury of the fact that we’re funded.”
The town also received $1.8 million as part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.
When asked if he had any advice for residents, Tyson advised them to “stay engaged, pay attention (and) read the paper.” Pirnejad similarly encouraged club members to get engaged in committees, noting that many members have served four or five terms. To boost participation, Pirnejad plans to host a monthly “Walk with the City Manager,” with the option to attend a virtual meeting instead.