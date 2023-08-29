Police_military_equipment_use
Town Crier File Photo

There’s a chance the Los Altos Police Department could add Los Altos Hills next year to its law enforcement coverage.

With the Hills’ contract with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office set to expire June 30, the town’s staff and council members are exploring options. Neighboring Los Altos is an obvious one.

