Foothill College was included as a potential site for housing in a preliminary housing element inventory offered by the town of Los Altos Hills.

 Courtesy of Foothill-De Anza Community College District

State officials deemed Los Altos Hills’ adopted housing element out of compliance as of Friday, according to an online compliance report.

The decision came just two days after the town held a virtual town hall meeting and community Q&A in which town leadership asserted many times that the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) would certainly approve the housing element the town submitted in January.

