07_27_22_LAHfire6.jpeg

Timothy Campos’ Los Altos Hills home was destroyed in a fire June 19, while he and his family were away. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Courtesy of Timothy Campos

Timothy Campos and his family were flying above the Kansas plains on Father’s Day last month when, checking in remotely, they discovered something amiss at their Los Altos Hills home.

It was 10:06 a.m.

Los Altos Hills house fire demonstrates heroism, importance of preparedness

1 of 6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.