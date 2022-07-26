Los Altos Hills house fire demonstrates heroism, importance of preparedness

Timothy Campos and his family were flying above the Kansas plains on Father’s Day last month when, checking in remotely, they discovered something amiss at their Los Altos Hills home.
Timothy Campos and his family were flying above the Kansas plains on Father’s Day last month when, checking in remotely, they discovered something amiss at their Los Altos Hills home.
It was 10:06 a.m.
“It’s a beautiful day, everything is calm and no issues at the house,” Campos told the Town Crier. “And then all of the sudden, our dogs start barking at something.”
Three minutes later, Campos’ Nest fire alarm alerted him of trouble inside the house.
The family immediately began texting their house sitter, who had been sleeping upstairs.
“When she comes downstairs, she is immediately met with flames and smoke,” Campos recounted.
The house sitter quickly escaped, barefoot, with the Campos’ two Hungarian pointers, Copper and Amber. She called the Santa Clara County Fire Department from the backyard. Department spokesperson Justin Stockman reported that the department dispatched the first unit to the scene at 10:10 a.m.
Meanwhile, en route from Tennessee to Colorado Springs in the private plane piloted by Campos and his son, the family worked to put together a picture of what was happening at home, while looking for a place to land. Campos landed the plane at Rooks County Regional Airport in western Kansas, where the family could make phone calls and assess the situation.
From the timeline Campos was able to put together through data from smart devices in the home, the windows start breaking at approximately 10:13 a.m.
“Once the windows start to break, the house is pretty much lost,” he said.
Exterior video footage confirmed that fire trucks began arriving at 10:16 a.m., less than 10 minutes after the fire broke out.
Stockman said the fire crew made quick progress on containing the fire and transitioned to conserving and salvaging as many of their belongings
as possible.
When the family finally reached Colorado Springs later in the day, they began receiving pictures of the damage to their home. At that point, Campos knew the single backpack he, wife Shannon and their son and daughter had brought on their trip might be their only remaining possessions.
They flew over the home upon arriving in California a few days later, to find the roof melted in, Campos said. The house is currently unlivable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Lessons learned
Campos is sharing his experience to highlight the heroism of local firefighters.
“The more I learned about the fire, the competence of the fire department (blew me away),” he said.
After losing nearly everything inside the family’s home, Campos said he wanted “to give people something that is positive out of this, which is that we have an organization that works for us and (doesn’t expect) a lot out of us in terms of thanks.”
Stockman said the fire at the Campos house serves as a reminder of the importance of installing at least one fire alarm in the home. The house sitter was asleep when the fire began and might not have been able to reach the fire department as quickly if the house’s multiple fire alarms didn’t wake her up.
“There is a dramatic decrease in fire fatalities just by having a single working smoke alarm. The other thing that makes a tremendous difference is a quick and accurate phone call to 911,” Stockman said, noting that a quick response time relies on the fire department having a precise location to respond to.
The tragic day in the Campos family’s life has strange ties to one of the happiest – it occurred June 19, the day Timothy and Shannon married 25 years ago. Their wedding album, which survived the fire, contains photos of the couple in front of a fire truck. The truck had responded to a kitchen fire at their wedding venue, so the couple took a photo – a shot they repeated when inspecting the damage to their house with firefighters last month.
Campos described the moment with the fire department 25 years ago as “prescient.”
“It was sort of this signal that terrible things might happen in your life, but you guys are going to be OK,” he said.
Stockman said fires like the one at the Campos family’s house are an example of how the county fire department is part of the community.
“People engaged with us not just beforehand, but also engaged with us afterward,” he said. “It’s a constant pleasure to work in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.”
For more information on Santa Clara County fire preparedness programs, visit
sccfd.org/ education.
Katherine Simpson is a reporter covering Los Altos Hills and business for the Town Crier.
