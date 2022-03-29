Consultants from the Los Altos Hills team preparing the town’s housing element document presented a list of potential sites for new housing at a joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council Thursday.
To meet its state-assigned Regional Housing Needs Allocation number, Los Altos Hills must create conditions to develop 489 new housing units in the next housing cycle, from 2023 to 2031.
The approach is to suggest only nonresidential sites for housing development so that the town can avoid either upzoning its current single-family-zoned areas or reducing its signature 1-acre minimum lot sizes.
“Our goal is to maintain the character of the town but also satisfy the state’s requirements,” said Hills planning director Sofia Mangalam.
Among the suggested sites for potential housing are two parking lots on the Foothill College campus, vacant areas on the Altamont Road property of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, parts of the Gardner Bullis School campus, parts of the St. Nicholas Catholic School campus and various town-owned locations.
According to Michael Baker International consultant Aaron Barrall, the assigned 489 units is “really considered a floor” by the State Senate.
“It’s essentially the very bare minimum to be compliant with the law,” he said.
Crunching the numbers
Barrall’s presentation reported that the actual required number of units is likely closer to 586, or the 489-unit minimum with the addition of a 20% buffer. Per the consultant’s calculations, the town can expect 140 new accessory dwelling units to contribute to its housing numbers for the cycle and an additional 48 units by subdividing existing lots – leaving 398 new units needed to meet the total RHNA goal of 586 by 2031.
“ADUs are helpful,” Barrall said, “but they didn’t make a huge dent in what the town needs to plan for.”
After accounting for subdivisions and ADUs, Barrall laid out the number of acres required to meet the housing needs at two different density levels. At 20 units per acre, Los Altos Hills needs 37 total acres to build new housing. At a denser 30 units per acre, the town needs only 27 acres. Each of the numbers is further divided into the number of acres needed per income level. Barrall also ran through requirements such as considering environmental constraints, proximity to employment or school and infrastructure when identifying sites for development.
Site selection
Consultant Dan Wery walked through the proposed sites, giving an estimate of “realistic potential units” while emphasizing Mangalam’s earlier statement that the town’s goal is to use nonresidential sites for higher-density development, thereby minimizing the effect on the semirural character of the town.
The catch is that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) reserves the right to deny any potential site for development.
“Even though we may select it, it’s important to note that HCD may not accept it,” Wery said.
On top of school and nonprofit properties, the consultants identified two town-owned sites for potential development: the cell site and solar array adjacent to Los Altos Hills Town Hall and the horse-riding ring at the south end of Purisima Park. Wery’s estimates place the town either just above (597 total units with 409 at 30 units per acre) or a bit below (460 total units with 272 at 20 units per acre) the topline goal of 586 units.
If the “nonresidential sites strategy” proves unsuccessful, Wery said the town may need to reduce its minimum lot size or rezone single-family land to
multifamily land.
Councilmember Kavita Tank-
ha expressed concern about the feasibility of reaching the required numbers with the current list of sites, in the event some or all of them are rejected.
“What’s our backup?” she asked.
“That’s really the million-dollar question,” Wery replied. “Our RHNA doesn’t go down, it just goes somewhere else.”
The town isn’t completely out of the woods once HCD approves the housing element. With the Attorney General’s new Housing Strike Force and HCD’s Housing Accountability Unit, if cities aren’t making sufficient progress on meeting their housing numbers, they may be asked to update their housing element or lose local control midway through the cycle.
Generally, commenters and council members were pleased with the nonresidential-sites approach but wary of the RHNA requirements overall.
Planning Commissioner Jim Waschura pointed to nearby Portola Valley, which he said now faces the “calamity” of having to upzone single-family neighborhoods to meet its RHNA target of 253 units.
“None of us (residents) really want this to happen,” said Hills resident Betty Kayton. “I know we have to follow the law, but we can do it dragging our feet rather than willingly.”
Earlier this month, acting state auditor Michael S. Tilden published a report on HCD’s calculation process for RHNAs. The report argues that “HCD has not sufficiently reviewed and supported housing needs assessments.” However, the state auditor’s office does not have enforcement powers, nor can it order a department or agency like HCD to take any action.