08_03_22_fire2.jpeg
Multiple small fires burned 1.5 acres in Los Altos Hills on July 30. 
 Courtesy of Santa Clara County Fire

A 25-year-old Vacaville woman has been charged with 10 counts of felony arson for allegedly setting brush fires near the Foothill College campus July 30.

An eyewitness called 911, leading to the arrest of suspect Paige Marie Turnbull. She was booked into Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas Aug. 3.

08_03_22_fire1.jpeg

