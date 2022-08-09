Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A 25-year-old Vacaville woman has been charged with 10 counts of felony arson for allegedly setting brush fires near the Foothill College campus July 30.
An eyewitness called 911, leading to the arrest of suspect Paige Marie Turnbull. She was booked into Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas Aug. 3.
When firefighters responded to the fires at 1:13 p.m., they found multiples areas of vegetation burning. A crew fought the fires with assistance from a Cal Fire helicopter. The fires were declared under control at 2:28 p.m.
“Ultimately, 10 separate fires were identified,” County Fire officials said in a statement.
There were no injuries or damage to structures reported.
“Los Altos Hills is a high fire danger (area), so we are lucky the fire did not spread to the homes,” said Russell Davis, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
