08_10_23_NEWS_buildersremedy.jpg

Sasha Zbrozek’s property, above, is a source of controversy in the Hills.

 Courtesy of Sasha Zbrozek

Two local property owners made headlines throughout the Bay Area in February for submitting builder’s remedy applications to construct multiple homes on their respective properties in Los Altos Hills, a town with a regional reputation for being averse to large housing developments.

Hills resident Sasha Zbrozek drew a significant portion of the attention for his fight to bypass local zoning requirements and build multifamily housing on his property as a righteous crusade against the bureaucracy that delayed necessary repairs on his home. (The repairs have yet to be made, and Zbrozek’s home is currently vulnerable to mice infestations and fungi growing indoors due to the severe damage.) 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.