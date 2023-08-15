Two local property owners made headlines throughout the Bay Area in February for submitting builder’s remedy applications to construct multiple homes on their respective properties in Los Altos Hills, a town with a regional reputation for being averse to large housing developments.
Hills resident Sasha Zbrozek drew a significant portion of the attention for his fight to bypass local zoning requirements and build multifamily housing on his property as a righteous crusade against the bureaucracy that delayed necessary repairs on his home. (The repairs have yet to be made, and Zbrozek’s home is currently vulnerable to mice infestations and fungi growing indoors due to the severe damage.)
Approximately six months after the initial submission, the town has effectively denied Zbrozek’s application – and it all came down to one signature.
After months of back-and-forth communication regarding the completeness of his preliminary application, town staff has determined Zbrozek’s official submission date to be June 2, which puts it two days after Los Altos Hills’ housing element was deemed compliant by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
Once the HCD certifies a city’s housing element, the city is no longer subject to builder’s remedy applications submitted after the certification date, which means Zbrozek’s applications are essentially dead. That does not mean Zbrozek’s fight is over, however, as he plans to take the matter to court.
‘He said, she said’
The determining factor came down to a single signature, or lack thereof, on a form that Zbrozek argues is not required under state law.
In March, Hills planning department staff told Zbrozek to submit an SB 330 application form and sign an owner’s affidavit for the preliminary application to be deemed complete. According to Zbrozek, he complied May 5 as a “courtesy” but continued to argue in written communication that he was not compelled by state law to do so.
In his resubmittal, Zbrozek indicated that his wife, Qianwei Wang, owns 3% of the property, which prompted the city to request an additional owner’s affidavit with Wang’s signature. Zbrozek’s application was considered officially submitted June 2 after his wife provided her signature on the affidavit.
Whether Wang’s signature was needed has resulted in a “he said, she said” between Zbrozek’s lawyer and the town’s legal team, who each offer a different interpretation of the law. Because the builder’s remedy provision is still novel, there is basically no existing case law to reference.
Town officials argue that they are within their rights to ask every owner of the property to sign an affidavit.
Zbrozek’s team contends that because he owns 97% of the property and has the power of attorney to make decisions regarding the land, his signature was sufficient on the form – which they further argue should never have been required of him anyway.
Seeking accountability
Zbrozek, who previously told the Town Crier that he was so determined to hold the town accountable that he would fight for his project “longer than it makes financial sense to do so,” paid a $2,000 fee to appeal the town’s determination of the submission date. In a public hearing Aug. 3, the Planning Commission denied the appeal and upheld the June 2 submission date. Planning commissioners commended how town staff handled the application and took issue with Zbrozek’s approach.
“It seems like a lot of dust has been kicked up over a fairly simple thing that we’re limited to deciding on. We need to focus very tightly on one issue: Was the application complete or not, and if so, when was it complete?” Planning Commissioner Jitze Couperus said. “The appellant can say, ‘I have the power of attorney, I’m married, it’s common law property,’ and so on. But the town wants to know, who are the owners? And just to say, ‘Yeah, but I’ve got the right to sign documents on behalf of the owners,’ the town still wants assurance that all the owners have been notified and/or have been given permission for this application.”
Despite the commission’s decision, Zbrozek is not relenting and said he will continue fighting for the project. He made clear that his pursuit of the project isn’t about profit, but forcing the town to follow the law.
Zbrozek said he will appeal the Planning Commission’s decision to the city council within the next couple of weeks, primarily to exhaust all of the necessary administrative options and get to court faster.
“In some sense this is all performative – this is just exhausting the opportunities for administration remedy to specifically get myself the right to show up in court,” he told the Town Crier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments