After a lengthy debate, the Los Altos Hills City Council rejected a plan for new construction at town hall on a narrow 3-2 vote at its first meeting of the year Thursday.
The council did, however, unanimously approve the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to reconfigure the existing space and purchase new furniture for staff.
Town hall improvements
With the initial phase of town hall updates complete, the council faced approving an estimated $3 million in new construction to create more work and meeting space. But council members were uneasy with such a large expenditure.
Mayor George Tyson and Councilmember Lisa Schmidt supported the expansion plan, while Vice Mayor Linda Swan and councilmembers Stanley Mok and Kavita Tankha voted against it. Swan and Mok spoke out against the proposed expansion during their council campaigns in 2020.
City Manager Peter Pirnejad opened the discussion by noting that town hall construction “is a politically charged issue that the staff has inherited.”
Although Pirnejad said there was no immediate need for the phase 2 construction from a staff perspective, he noted that staff are out of office space and currently working out of a conference room.
“That’s generally what staff does,” added Public Works director Oscar Antillon. “We live within our means, we make it work.”
Tyson referenced the challenges neighboring Los Altos has confronted in efforts to rebuild its city hall and community center, encouraging council members to give staff a definitive “yes or no” as to whether to proceed with the expansion rather than introducing further delays.
The Jan. 19 hearing regarding the town’s state-mandated housing plan factored into the conversation as well. Mok said he was “shocked” by what the town might have to do to meet its housing quota, advising the council to conserve finances for housing issues.
Schmidt, on the other hand, voted in favor of pursuing the town hall expansion, noting that upcoming state requirements may necessitate the city hiring more staff.
Planning Commissioner Jim Waschura echoed Schmidt’s concerns during public comment.
“I don’t think we can do nothing for two years,” Waschura said of the town’s limited workspace. “I think we will end up with people in closets in two years.”
Additional agenda items
In other action, the council:
- Proposed creating a new, standing technology committee from the current ad hoc group, reconfiguring existing committees. The functions of the Community Relations Committee and former Education Committee would merge, with a possible rename. Ultimately, the council decided to wait on further action until the Community Relations Committee meets next month.
- Voted to create a new committee to review the sheriff’s contract. The town’s 10-year contract with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is set to expire in July 2024. Mok and Swan will serve on the temporary committee that will provide recommendations to the council and staff on how to proceed with the expiring contract.
- Unanimously approved the recommendation of Antillon and Pirnejad to lease two electric vehicles for the town staff fleet, in keeping with the town’s newly adopted climate action plan, at a cost of $41,872.
- Received an update on the ongoing installation of automatic license plate readers. Three more APLRs were installed Jan. 18, bringing the total number of operational cameras around town to 13.
- Unanimously adopted revisions to the municipal code measure to come into compliance with State Senate Bill 1383, which sets statewide targets to reduce the amount of organic waste disposed of in landfills.
- Authorized the city manager to begin negotiations on a new sewer contract with West Bay Sanitary District; the current contract expires July 3.