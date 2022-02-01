The Los Altos Hills City Council solidified its goals for the upcoming year during a marathon meeting last week.
Primary among council members concerns were maintaining the town’s “semi-rural character” and preparing the town for the future. The council engaged in an extended conversation about the possibility of introducing a ballot measure to ensure that no future city councils could override the town’s signature 1-acre size minimum for lots.
Vice Mayor Linda Swan proposed the measure, emphasizing that the ability to own animals and the 1-acre size minimum were reasons she moved to Los Altos Hills.
Other council members, however, were divided as to whether a ballot measure would create any meaningful change.
A ballot measure would not be able to override any state action that might nullify the town’s zoning codes, the situation the council currently faces in the wake of State Senate Bill 9.
“The things we’re trying to prevent, this won’t help,” Mayor George Tyson said.
Although other council members expressed support for the 1-acre policy, some suggested that a ballot measure might introduce more complications than benefits.
Councilmember Lisa Schmidt argued that future councils deserve the right to make changes to town policy, even if she doesn’t personally support their positions.
Councilmember Kavita Tankha advised that further codifying the minimum lot size would place a “target” on the city’s back, as “the winds of change are against us.”
Ultimately, the council resolved to consult a lawyer before taking further action.
Legacy giving
Also added to the city’s to-do list at the Jan. 25 meeting: exploring the potential for a formalized donation program to the town.
Councilmember Stanley Q. Mok proposed that legacy giving could fund “anything,” including the controversial and recently rejected expansion of Los Altos Hills Town Hall.
Tankha agreed that it would be the “missed opportunity of our times” if the council didn’t follow up on the opportunity to leverage funds within the community. She cited Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation as a potential model to follow.
Priorities
City Manager Peter Pirnejad was responsible for presenting the town staff’s workplan and coordinating which staff members would pursue various items after feedback from the
council.
Among other priorities for 2022, the council and town staff discussed:
- Developing an internship program to ease staff workload and promote community engagement.
- Creating a formal process to receive feedback and provide updates to the town website. “We think it’s worth the effort,” Pirnejad said. “We’ve heard from the community that they’d like to see a little more focus on improving the website.”
- Initiating conversations with Foothill College as part of the town’s efforts to comply with its Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers.
- Establishing a council Town Hall Committee to evaluate staffing needs, facilities and parks and recreation program space over the next 10 years.