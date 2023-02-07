Los Altos Hills City Council members voted unanimously last week to adopt an updated housing element, despite eleventh-hour objections from concerned residents.
Mandated to provide for 489 new housing units over the next eight years, council members and residents struggled to imagine a scenario in which town normalcy could be preserved given such a significant number.
“This town and the folks that represent us have been had,” said longtime resident Robert Meneely at the Jan. 30 meeting. “Our town has had impossible requirements laid on it, and your answer is to present an impossible solution.”
Part of a city’s general plan, housing elements provide direction for future housing needs. In recent years, the push from Sacramento for more housing – most of it deemed affordable – has put increased demands on cities and prompted complaints over loss of local control.
In the latest housing element cycle, the town must provide for 197 “extremely low,” “very low” and “low” income units – up to 80% of the county’s average median income. The element projects as many as 160 new accessory dwelling units, 32 developed under subdivisions through State Senate Bill 9, and 362 from “overlay zone sites” that include Foothill College, St. Nicholas Catholic School and Twin Oaks Court.
Council members were not terribly enthusiastic about approval and had to be reminded by City Attorney Steven Mattas that the town had little choice but to comply under state law.
Citing San Bernardino County’s bid last year to secede from California, Vice Mayor Stanley Q. Mok asked whether the town could do the same to avoid the housing element requirements. Mattas answered that it wasn’t an option.
Exploring alternatives
Resident John O’Connell presented a petition from more than 30 neighbors that urged the council to seek an alternative solution to meet the housing element while avoiding an “environmental catastrophe” under the current policy. Noting that California Environmental Quality Act review is exempt “with certainty” of no significant impact on the environment, the neighbors averred that concentrating new housing on three large sites, per the element, would have a “significant effect on the environment.”
O’Connell cited the major properties under the site inventory list – Foothill College, the St. Nicholas school campus and 12 acres on Twin Oaks Court. All three sites have come under scrutiny, though Foothill officials indicated they were open to discussion. St. Nicholas’ property owners, the Diocese of San Jose, declared no current or future interest in housing development on its site.
O’Connell’s petition cited particular problems with the Twin Oaks property.
“The environmental issues of zoning a 12-acre site for 20-30 dwelling units per acre with no public transit, on a road where both directions are already congested and where Caltrans concerns of the safety of I-280 traffic … should be subject to environmental review before becoming official policy of Los Altos Hills,” the petition
stated.
Residents were not the only ones with concerns. The League of Women Voters of Mountain View-Los Altos, which endorsed Los Altos’ housing element, found problems with Los Altos Hills’ plan.
The League’s main issues, according to president Karin Bricker, were that none of the sites in the town’s inventory are planned to be developed in compliance with the number of units demanded by the plan; a “significant chunk” of low-income housing obligations are projected to be fulfilled by ADUs, though no evidence is given that this is practicable; and the analysis of the land-use constraints in the city was not extensive.
Concerns of rushed process
Town officials faced a quick turnaround to meet their Jan. 31 submission deadline to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. After reviewing an initial draft, HCD officials listed several corrections in a Jan. 25 letter to the town, which needed responses and review by the town’s Planning Commission Jan. 27 prior to the Jan. 30 approval.
The seemingly rushed process caused some residents concern, but town Planning Commissioner Jim Waschura assured the council that the housing element approval is prevention against even worse scenarios if the town were to find itself without one. The state offers what’s called a “Builder’s Remedy,” allowing for any housing project approval as long as 20% of the units are deemed low income.
“It is precisely that Builder’s Remedy that we’re trying to avoid by doing this step that we’re doing this evening,” Waschura said at last week’s meeting. “We need something on the books that is compliant. We have gotten the proper messages back from HCD. We’ve made responses to those things. So, putting that on the books now prevents that Builder’s Remedy from causing a problem for us.”
