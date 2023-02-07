10_26_22_NEWS_stnick.jpg (copy)

Los Altos Hills and the Diocese of San Jose are not on the same page when it comes to including two parcels on the St. Nicholas school campus, above, in the town’s draft housing element.

 

 Screenshot from previous town of Los Altos Hills’ Draft housing element

Los Altos Hills City Council members voted unanimously last week to adopt an updated housing element, despite eleventh-hour objections from concerned residents.

Mandated to provide for 489 new housing units over the next eight years, council members and residents struggled to imagine a scenario in which town normalcy could be preserved given such a significant number.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.