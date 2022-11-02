10_26_22_NEWS_stnick.jpg

Los Altos Hills and the Diocese of San Jose are not on the same page when it comes to including two parcels on the St. Nicholas school campus, above, in the town’s draft housing element.

 

 Screenshot from town of Los Altos Hills’ Draft housing element

Los Altos Hills is sending its draft housing element to the state for review, even as residents raise doubts about the prospect of meeting the significant new housing targets.

The Los Altos Hills City Council unanimously approved the document Oct. 26, in a joint meeting with the town’s Planning Commission. The approval followed discussion among town officials, who noted they were under a time crunch to deliver the housing element to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). Part of a city’s general plan, the housing element identifies housing needs and outlines a strategy for meeting them.

