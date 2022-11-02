Los Altos Hills is sending its draft housing element to the state for review, even as residents raise doubts about the prospect of meeting the significant new housing targets.
The Los Altos Hills City Council unanimously approved the document Oct. 26, in a joint meeting with the town’s Planning Commission. The approval followed discussion among town officials, who noted they were under a time crunch to deliver the housing element to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). Part of a city’s general plan, the housing element identifies housing needs and outlines a strategy for meeting them.
Despite its one-acre minimum lot sizes, the town is required to provide conditions for the development of 489 new housing units over the next housing element cycle, from 2023 to 2031. Of those units, 197 must be “affordable” – for people earning up to 80% of the area’s average median income. The goal of a housing element is to provide for a range of incomes, ages and abilities.
In the previous eight-year cycle, the town exceeded its given target of 121 new units, producing 153 new homes. But Councilmember Stanley Q. Mok noted the state raised the town’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) number by 300% for the new cycle.
The three “opportunity sites” in the draft element, properties targeted for higher-density
housing, have received the most scrutiny, especially the St. Nicholas Catholic School property. The Diocese of San Jose, owners of the 17.2-acre site, emphatically urged removal of its land as an “opportunity site” for new housing, as cited in the draft element. Diocese attorney Bradley Matteoni was present at last week’s virtual meeting.
Town incorporates feedback
The draft proposes overlay zoning that would allow for as many as 75 units on five undeveloped acres of the property. The document states the town received “positive initial feedback (from the property owner) regarding the potential for new housing at the project site.”
“Contrary to this assertion, the Roman Catholic Diocese has not had any discussions with any representative from the town regarding the development of multi-unit housing on its property,” according to a letter to the town from the Diocese. “Moreover, the Roman Catholic Diocese is not interested in the development of any portion of the St. Nicholas School site for multi-unit housing given the significant adverse impact such development would have on the school and objects to any rezoning of the property.”
St. Nicholas is one of three “opportunity sites” upon which the town is projecting most of its new housing units for the element. The others are Foothill College (210 projected new units across 14-plus “developable” acres) and three vacant properties totaling 12 acres on Twin Oaks Court.
Sophia Mangalam, the town’s planning and building director, noted a reduction in the number of anticipated units – from 112 to 77 – as a result of overlay zoning (special land use rules placed over existing zoning). The density allowed under an overlay zone is 20-30 units per acre.
Mangalam cited other recent changes to the housing element based on feedback from town officials earlier in the month, noting increases in numbers of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), from the initially projected 143 to 160.
St. Nicholas and its projected 75 units are part of a proposed total capacity of 602 units for the housing element. That’s a 39-unit surplus over the 563 needed to accommodate a 15% buffer above the required 489. The total also includes 48 new single-family homes and 32 ADUs generated by the controversial State Senate Bill 9, which allows for subdivision of lots for additional homes and ADUs.
Residents remain skeptical, question numbers
The lofty projections have drawn some skepticism from residents.
“At this point, it seems that all of the sites in the site inventory have responded to the housing element showing negative interest in actually pursuing construction,” said Hills resident Sasha Zbrozek. “What’s the town’s plan for addressing its RHNA with positively stated non-interest in construction?”
City Attorney Steve Mattas addressed some of the questions raised.
“The ultimate and final response so far from Foothill College is not in opposition. It’s more characterized as a neutrality on the issue, and we should just be clear about that,” he said. “Secondly, with regard to St. Nicholas, … the town does have the ability and the authority to designate the property as is proposed in the housing element. … Ultimately it would be within their control as to whether or not any portion of the property was ever utilized for housing because they own and control that property. The town’s action of identifying it in the housing element doesn’t necessitate its development of housing.”
According to Mok, the town is going to see “far more development than we’ve seen in the past.”
“I think this is the best plan that we could possibly have at this point in time given our choices. … This is not an easy problem to solve,” Mok said. “I would have to say that this is probably the most difficult thing that the town has seen.”
Councilmember Kavita Tankha agreed.
“The issue of affordable housing is very real to many people,” she said. “We need to take real steps to solve this issue. And I like that our town has finally come around and we want to do our part and be part of the solution. I understand and respect our need to keep our town as it is. We know that the one-acre minimum has been very important to us. … We have to move on with the times, but let’s minimize the impact on the town and our residents.”
Added Planning Commissioner Rajiv Patel: “All such challenging proposals or plans that any town has to have, you always have people who are for and against issues. … We have to take a reasonable approach and just accommodate what is required for the town. … In all our plans, we should always keep affordability as a central aspect when we discuss or come up with suggestions. And, yes, some may like it and others may not. But overall, I will say I like what I see here.”
The draft element passed with a unanimous council vote. The HCD will have 90 days to review the document and provide feedback.
