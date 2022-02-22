The Los Altos Hills City Council approved the review criteria for its automatic license plate reader pilot program at its meeting Thursday.
The effectiveness of the program – which calls for 40 ALPR cameras installed around town to combat crime – will be analyzed based on data collected over the next 30 days, including system and security requirements, data collection statistics and how often the system produces false positives.
Town management analyst Cody Einfalt updated council members on changes to the planned camera locations. Currently, 38 of 40 of the cameras are installed; however, some were placed in slightly different locations than the initial plans drawn up by the town and Santa Clara County due to functional and jurisdictional limitations. Cameras need direct sunlight and strong cellular reception, resulting in several cameras switching locations.
Two of the planned cameras encroach on Santa Clara County and Palo Alto jurisdictions, and though the town applied for permits to place the cameras, their requests were denied.
Einfalt said the initial plan of “full coverage” in Los Altos Hills has not yet been achieved due to such considerations.
The program will undergo review at the council’s next meeting, set for March 17, when council members will vote on whether to keep or remove the cameras.
COVID-19 policy
The council approved a measure to mandate booster shots for town staff, council members and planning commissioners, bringing the town in line with updates to county requirements for employees. The policy gives affected individuals 30 days to certify their vaccinations. Those with exemptions must undergo weekly testing.
Additional agenda items
In other action, the council:
• Appointed two new members, Anita Baldwin and Viggy Mokkarala, to fill vacancies on the Open Space Committee.
• Appointed members to the new Technology Committee. Rajiv Bhateja, William Coughran, Ameesh Divatia, Annie Ju, George Lee, Scott Vanderlip and Sasha Zbrozek were chosen from a pool of 12 candidates.
• Awarded a $454,615 contract to Brannon Corp. for the East Sunset Drive roadway widening project. The council took on the project after residents expressed safety concerns about limited sightlines and noncompliance with the Santa Clara County Fire Department’s standards.
• Placed the Education Committee on hiatus. The committee has been unable to meet, as it has only a single member.
• Gave the go-ahead for a grant application seeking funding for upgrades to buildings at Purissima Park. The building retrofit includes converting the currently closed restrooms into a community room and making the concessions building Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
• Approved mid-year modifications to the budget.
• Established three committees, following up on discussions from the council’s Jan. 25 priority-setting meeting. The ad hoc committees will examine the town’s facility needs (town hall, community center, etc.), a potential legacy giving program and the town’s contract with GreenWaste Recovery, its longtime garbage hauler.
• Approved a plan for using the city’s approximately $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.