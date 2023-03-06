Sheriff's Office (copy)
The Los Altos Hills City Council voted at a special meeting last week to take immediate action to address the recent increase in residential burglaries.

The town is set to hire private security for a pilot period of two to three months, add another full-time deputy to its contract with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and add 600 investigative hours to that contract. Town leaders also plan to launch a community outreach campaign to educate residents on local crime trends and ways they can protect themselves from being targeted by burglars.

