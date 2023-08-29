Troop T-4103

Local Troop T-4103 members Nicky Tholen, left, and Taryn Hwang embrace while visiting South Korea for the World Scout Jamboree. Unexpected hardships dogged troop members during their trip.

When Los Altos teen Taryn Hwang returned from the World Scout Jamboree in mid-August, she not only brought back neckerchiefs and T-shirts from Scouts around the world, but also a military ration.

She and five other Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America Girls Troop T-4103 had to leave the Jamboree campsite early, evacuated to a U.S. military base due to a potential typhoon.

