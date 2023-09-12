The headquarters of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation is getting a new name.
The Community House, located next to the Los Altos Civic Center on Hillview Avenue, will be renamed the Roy Lave Community House, with new signage coming this fall. Lave, a founder and former executive director of the foundation, led the 1997 effort to relocate the historical DeMartini House to its current location.
Lave, who died June 22, was also a former mayor and community leader who preserved open spaces and local theater, among his many accomplishments. He also was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
Fellow Rotarian Lindsay Carpenter, a family friend, came up with the idea.
“My husband, Craig, and I have been friends and neighbors with (Lave’s wife) Penny and Roy since 1969,” she said. “I was his campaign treasurer when he first ran for city council (in the early 1970s). … After his death, I tried to think of a way to marry two of his favorite things, Rotary and the Community Foundation. Driving past the Community House, it occurred to me the name on the house should be either Lave Community House or Roy Lave Community House, and Rotary should pay for the new lettering.”
Carpenter was pleasantly surprised that her idea drew enthusiastic support among Rotarians and foundation members. The foundation board signed off on the name change proposal last month.
Penny Lave, also a former mayor, chose Roy Lave Community House, telling Carpenter, “He earned this distinction.”
“I am thrilled that this is actually going to happen – it means a great deal to Penny (and the Laves’ children) Jill and Reny, and I’m sure to Roy as well,” Carpenter said.
“We don’t have a date for the sign change, but we’d like to do it this fall,” said Adin Miller, executive director of the foundation. “We need to confer with the Rotary Club of Los Altos on the signage and then identify an appropriate date.”
Miller added that changing the name of the building that houses the foundation is a “perfect and wonderful” tribute to Lave.
“It acknowledges and celebrates his local community contributions,” Miller said.
Roy Lave will be honored at a public memorial service, set for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments