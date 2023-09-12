Roy Ellis Lave, Jr.

The headquarters of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation is getting a new name.

The Community House, located next to the Los Altos Civic Center on Hillview Avenue, will be renamed the Roy Lave Community House, with new signage coming this fall. Lave, a founder and former executive director of the foundation, led the 1997 effort to relocate the historical DeMartini House to its current location.

