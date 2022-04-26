04_27_22_COVER_farmersmarket3.jpg

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitan, sporting a “Make American Green Again” cap, talks with a visitor as he conducts “sidewalk office hours” at the market. 

 Photo by S.M. Lieu/Special to the Town Crier

The Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market season officially began Thursday – two weeks earlier than usual – with an expanded selection of vendors along State Street. The market is held 4-8 p.m. every Thursday.

04_27_22_COVER_farmersmarket4.jpg

Visitors walk the market and sample the spring flowers.

 
04_27_22_COVER_farmersmarket2.jpg