The Los Altos City Council reviewed the city’s draft housing element at its meeting last week, raising questions about how the council will be bound to act following adoption of the document.
If the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development certifies the draft without major changes, the council must subsequently rezone some office-zoned parcels on San Antonio Road and Altos Oak Drive and remove the 20-unit housing cap in the Loyola Corners neighborhood plan, among other accommodations.
Programs and policies
In addition to creating a list of sites for development, the housing element process requires each city to identify a series of programs and policies with deliverable objectives and a timeline to present to the state, said Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director.
For Los Altos, that will mean a number of changes to city zoning code and other elements of the development process. For example, the city will have to pass rezoning ordinances to add at least 52 above-moderate-income housing units by the end of 2026 and permit at least three new housing units in the city’s office/administrative district by the fourth quarter of 2025.
The housing element also calls for the city to complete a parking study and amend the city’s parking requirements for the downtown area by the end of 2024.
In addition, the HCD requires cities to remove barriers to building more housing. In the case of Los Altos, consultants identified the design review process and mandating story poles outlining the size of a construction project as constraints that may need to be changed by council action. The updates, including combining the Design Review Commission and Planning Commission into a single body, are set to be adopted by the end of next year.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows said the housing element document reflects an accurate picture of development in Los Altos.
“Our development process is atypical, and council is a constraint to development,” she said.
Council members explored the limits of state requirements that are still in flux, such as the mandate that the housing plan “affirmatively further fair housing.”
Councilwoman Lynette Lee Eng expressed concern about committing the council to so many actions and becoming bound by state law.
“Our hands are tied right here,” she said, “so I’m very troubled.”
Next steps
Zornes said the July 12 council discussion resembled housing element reviews in other jurisdictions he’s worked with.
“We have to blend the priorities and competing philosophies (of the community and council members) with the legal requirements of the state,” he said.
The city is set to send its housing element draft to the HCD for review after the public comment period ends Sunday. Zornes said he expects to forward the document to the HCD next month. The HCD will review the document during a 90-day period before returning any edits to the city of Los Altos for final revision.
Other business
The council approved the purchase of five statues that were previously on loan to the city for a total of $45,000 to be paid over the next four years.
Among them are “Midnight Stomp” by Pokey Park, a series of three statues installed at 160 First St. in 2015, and “T2” by Charles Gadken, on display outside the Los Altos Community Center. Both artists offered to sell their works to the city.
