Noisy leaf blowers continue to be a source of residents’ complaints. Los Altos received 400 calls about leaf blowers last year.

Barking dogs, leaf blowers, noisy residential construction projects – such complaints fall under city code enforcement that, up until recently, was overseen by the Los Altos Police Department. That changed last year when enforcement duties were transferred from sworn police officers to a single code enforcement officer. Then that officer quit, leaving one simple question: Who was enforcing the code enforcement?

A south Los Altos couple, who asked not to be identified, said they are concerned with what they perceive as a lack of enforcement of such noise pollution issues that impact their quality of life.

