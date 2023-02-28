Barking dogs, leaf blowers, noisy residential construction projects – such complaints fall under city code enforcement that, up until recently, was overseen by the Los Altos Police Department. That changed last year when enforcement duties were transferred from sworn police officers to a single code enforcement officer. Then that officer quit, leaving one simple question: Who was enforcing the code enforcement?
A south Los Altos couple, who asked not to be identified, said they are concerned with what they perceive as a lack of enforcement of such noise pollution issues that impact their quality of life.
“We bought this home on our own, with our own earnings from careers in the medical and tech industries, respectively. We chose Los Altos because we greatly value the quietude that this well-to-do city offered,” the couple wrote in an email to the Town Crier.
“Consequently, we place extremely high value on the regulation of this daily recurring noise pollution. As our intent is to retire in our Los Altos home, quality of life continues to matter greatly, not only to us, but to what we are confident you will find to be a majority of Los Altos residents.”
The couple cited numerous violations in their own neighborhood, involving the use of gas-powered leaf blowers (illegal in Los Altos for more than 30 years), barking dogs and construction noise occurring before or after regulated hours. They see such violations going on unabated and unaddressed.
Expanding enforcement
Although the changes in responsibilities and the departure of its code enforcement officer in December left city staff shorthanded, officials said they are transitioning to better management of code enforcement operations to include more personnel, such as building inspectors, as part of the code enforcement team. Further, city officials expressed what they believed were legitimate reasons for moving such enforcement away from police officers.
“There’s kind of this misconception in the public, that if they called in for a barking dog or a leaf blower, that (police) would dispatch an officer out there. That’s just not the case,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “So, for example, with leaf blowers, we received about 400 complaints last year and we only had seven citations. … It’s not really how governments try and operate for a lot of reasons, but primarily you don’t want a uniformed officer in their first interaction with a resident or business person talking about the city code.”
“No other city in the county had the police responding to code enforcement issues,” said Nick Zornes, development services manager, whose department is now handling code enforcement issues.
The city is in the process of hiring a new code enforcement officer. Engeland said the city is also cross-training building inspectors to handle code enforcement.
“Instead of having a 40-hour person in the police department, we’re going to have four people trained to enforce and respond to the code,” Engeland said.
In the meantime, police and city staff are responding to calls.
“We still do have to attend to those calls,” said Police Chief Angela Averiett. “We can’t just let them completely fall off. It’s always difficult when you’re dealing with the city and transition. I think the majority of our city leaders and city government, we’ve all been here for a year or less. There’s just been a lot of growing pains and it doesn’t help when people vacate positions. And that’s the only position that’s taken care of that particular issue. It makes it really difficult, and I feel bad for our residents because we’re getting complaints as well, and that’s why I have sent officers out.”
According to Averiett, the department recently received a complaint of someone parking a motor home on a residential street and she sent officers to tag it and issue a ticket.
“So, we’re definitely trying to do our part, but it’s going to be a little pain until we can get that dedicated person back in that position,” she added.
Additional challenges
An additional complication includes having sworn officers enforce code violations. Officers must fill out reports after such calls, and if a preponderance of calls involve Latino construction workers or gardeners, for example, it can be viewed as racial profiling. In the wake of the George Floyd-related protests over police brutality in 2020, the city of Los Altos instituted new reforms, including greater scrutiny on the tracking of police officer stops and third-party reviews of officer conduct.
Another challenge is the vagaries of city regulations, and who is best qualified to enforce them.
“The code enforcement officer (under police) was kind of self-managed – there wasn’t as much oversight as there needs to be,” Zornes said. “Renovation without a permit? That’s a municipal code violation. Those are things that are entrusted to the planning director. So, the first few months I was constantly having to give interpretations or direction to someone that wasn’t even my employee, and I didn’t even know exactly what their working practices were. So, (the position change) really came to be able to actually provide better service to our community. Ironically, right when we initially moved the position formally over to development services, the employee concurrently gave their two weeks’ notice.”
Meanwhile, residents were calling police.
“The fundamental problem is that people used to call the nonemergency dispatch number at the police station,” Zornes said. “All of those calls were directed to the community services officer that may or may not even be there that day.”
Other obstacles include the practicality of enforcing complaints against such issues as noise from leaf blowers.
“When did the leaf blower get used? I’m sorry, but we have so many traffic lights throughout the city and school zones in Los Altos. We can’t be driving for a nonemergency, with a police car lit up, you know, driving 50 mph down the road,” Zornes said. “A part of what people don’t really understand is, a lot of times by the time we get there, the landscaper’s either not there or they’re not using it and we can’t cite someone for just having possession of a leaf blower – we have to actually see them actively using.”
Many complaints center on noise, but the city’s current noise control ordinance may not be helping.
“(Residents) will allege a code violation, but the code is usually not being violated,” Engeland said. “It’s one of the reasons that council asked staff to look at the noise control ordinance that we have in place. It’s very difficult to apply. And it’s also very hard to violate. Residents often have a complaint that’s valid, but that valid complaint does not equal a code violation. And so sometimes, they’ll say, ‘Oh, the city’s not taking it seriously.’ And that’s not the case. We do take it seriously. But the code isn’t being violated the way they allege it is. Hopefully, we’ll be moving forward, cleaning up that noise ordinance, that will make it easier to apply.”
Council members discussed the noise ordinance as at their annual retreat last week, with more discussion in “the near future,” Engeland said.
To report a code enforcement problem and for more information, call (650) 947-2779 or visit losaltosca.gov/police/page/code-enforcement.
